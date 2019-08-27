Kerry 1982 v Dublin 2019: How the Kingdom legends match up against Jim Gavin's five-in-a-row hopefuls
Next Sunday’s All-Ireland final is a Hollywood director's dream.
From the moment the final whistle sounded in last year's decider, the 2019 football championship was going to be dominated by one topic: would Dublin do the five in a row?
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
To whet the appetite for the most anticipated All-Ireland final since Offaly shocked the Kingdom in the 1982 decider, we compare the two teams who have gone closest to achieving immortality in the last half century.
We are specifically comparing the teams of 1982 and 2019, so Dublin's Bernard Brogan and Diarmuid Connolly don't come into the reckoning.
Nor do Kerry's Jimmy Deenihan and Pat Spillane, who both missed most of 1982 through injury.
KERRY 1982 v DUBLIN 2019
Charlie Nelligan (Age 25) 4 All-Ireland medals* versus Stephen Cluxton (Age 37) 6 All-Ireland medals
Nelligan was an outstanding goalkeeper who went on to win another three All-Ireland medals. But Cluxton is quite simply in a different class to any goalkeeper in the history of Gaelic football. The Dublin captain has rewritten the playbook in terms of how teams treat restarts.
GAA Newsletter
Advantage: Dublin
Ger O'Keeffe (30) 3 All-Ireland medals versus Michael Fitzsimons (31) 6 All-Ireland medals
Better known in modern times as a Kerry selector, O'Keeffe replaced the injured Jimmy Deenihan, who missed the championship after sustaining a broken leg in training. Even though he hasn't started all of Dublin's six finals, Fitzsimons is a model of consistency.
Advantage: Dublin
John O'Keeffe (31) 6 All-Ireland medals versus Jonny Cooper (28) 5 All-Ireland medals
Two players whose different styles reflect the changing nature of football. O'Keeffe was the archetypical traditional full-back whereas Cooper is one of the most forceful and best man-markers in the modern game.
Advantage: Kerry
Paudie Lynch (30) 5 All-Ireland medals versus David Byrne (25) 5 All-Ireland medals
Lynch was another graceful player who played in a variety of positions for Kerry. Byrne has struggled to nail down a permanent spot but has already acquired five All-Ireland medals.
Advantage: Kerry
Páidí Ó Sé (27) 5 All-Ireland medals versus John Small (26) 4 All-Ireland medals
The late Páidí was a legend in the game who didn't take any prisoners, though he would have had to adjust his abrasive style in the era of yellow, black and red cards. Small is abrasive and effective as well, though he's not yet as much of a game-changer as Ó Sé.
Advantage: Kerry
Tim Kennelly (28) 5 All-Ireland medals versus James McCarthy (29) 6 All-Ireland medals
Sadly, the Kerryman they called ‘the Horse' passed away in 2005. He was a pivotal member of the Kerry defence who would have crossed swords with John McCarthy, James's father. For his versatility and his leadership, particularly in moments of crisis, McCarthy gets the nod.
Advantage: Dublin
Tommy Doyle (26) 7 All-Ireland medals versus Jack McCaffrey (25) 4 All-Ireland medals
Doyle ended up winning seven All-Ireland medals and his versatility underlined his worth. McCaffrey is an inspirational figure whose searing pace means that wing-forwards have to mark him.
Advantage: Dublin
Jack O'Shea (24) 4 All-Ireland medals versus Brian Fenton (26) 4 All-Ireland medals
A clash between this pair when both were at their prime would fill Croke Park twice over. O'Shea won every honour in the game and was selected on the GAA Team of the Century. But Fenton has never played on a losing Dublin team in the championship and has scored 4-27 in his 33 championship appearances so far. O'Shea had scored 1-12 in his 22 appearances up until the 1982 final.
Advantage: Dublin
Sean Walsh (25) 4 All-Ireland medals versus Michael Darragh Macauley (33) 6 All-Ireland medals
Walsh, whose son Tommy could play a key role in the final, was a classy footballer. Michael Darragh Macauley has drifted in and out of the Dublin starting 15 but has been very effective this season.
Advantage: Kerry
Ger Power (30) 5 All-Ireland medals versus Niall Scully (25) 2 All-Ireland medals
The Kerry veteran originally made his name as a wing-back and ended up with eight All-Ireland medals. Scully does an invaluable job for Dublin acting as their hod-carrier and link man.
Advantage: Kerry
Tom Spillane (20) 1 All-Ireland medal versus Con O'Callaghan (23) 3 All-Ireland medals
Tom Spillane broke into the Kerry team in 1981 and played for the Kingdom for the next 11 seasons. O'Callaghan is in his third season and his two-goal salvo against Mayo underlined how valuable he has become.
Advantage: Dublin
Denis Ogie Moran (26) 5 All-Ireland medals versus Brian Howard (22) 1 All-Ireland medal
It is said that Offaly boss Eugene McGee was overjoyed when he heard that Ogie Moran had been switched from his customary centre-forward position for the 1982 final. Brian Howard has become an integral figure for Dublin in the last two seasons.
Advantage: Kerry
Mike Sheehy (28) 5 All-Ireland medals versus Paul Mannion (26) 4 All-Ireland medals
Coincidentally, they are both the team's designated penalty takers and are lethal from play. Sheehy's body of work over the previous nine seasons give him a slight edge over the Kilmacud Crokes' ace.
Advantage: Kerry
Eoin Liston (24) 4 All-Ireland medals versus Dean Rock (29) 5 All-Ireland medals
Rock is invaluable to Dublin due to his accuracy from placed balls, whereas it was Liston's goals which marked him out as a pivotal figure for the Kingdom.
Advantage: Kerry
John Egan (30) 5 All-Ireland medals versus Ciaran Kilkenny (26) 5 All-Ireland medals.
Kilkenny has yet to reach is peak whereas Egan, who captained the team in 1982, was possibly past his best then. Two gifted footballers who are virtually impossible to separate.
Advantage: Dublin
*Number of medals Kerry players had won in 1982
1: Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)
2: Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)
3: John O'Keeffe (Kerry)
4: Paidie Lynch (Kerry
5: Paidi O Se (Kerry)
6: James McCarthy (Dublin)
7: Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)
8: Brian Fenton (Dublin)
9: Sean Walsh (Kerry)
10: Ger Power (Kerry)
11: Con O'Calaghan (Dublin)
12: Ogie Moran (Kerry)
13: Mike Sheehy (Kerry)
14: Eoin Liston (Kerry)
15: Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)
Online Editors
Related Content
- Pat Spillane: Three key back-room battles that will decide if Sam Maguire goes to Dublin or Kerry
- Five Kerry young guns who can help stop Dublin in All-Ireland showdown
- Keane's regeneration game gets new tune from Walsh and Sherwood
- David Kelly: 'Andy Moran will forever be recalled as one of the finest scoring forwards to don the green and red'
- Colm Keys: 'Kerry feeling five-in-a-row pressure as much as Dubs'