Kerry 1982 v Dublin 2019: How the Kingdom legends match up against Jim Gavin's five-in-a-row hopefuls

From the moment the final whistle sounded in last year's decider, the 2019 football championship was going to be dominated by one topic: would Dublin do the five in a row?

To whet the appetite for the most anticipated All-Ireland final since Offaly shocked the Kingdom in the 1982 decider, we compare the two teams who have gone closest to achieving immortality in the last half century.

We are specifically comparing the teams of 1982 and 2019, so Dublin's Bernard Brogan and Diarmuid Connolly don't come into the reckoning.

Nor do Kerry's Jimmy Deenihan and Pat Spillane, who both missed most of 1982 through injury.

KERRY 1982 v DUBLIN 2019

Charlie Nelligan (Age 25) 4 All-Ireland medals* versus Stephen Cluxton (Age 37) 6 All-Ireland medals

Nelligan was an outstanding goalkeeper who went on to win another three All-Ireland medals. But Cluxton is quite simply in a different class to any goalkeeper in the history of Gaelic football. The Dublin captain has rewritten the playbook in terms of how teams treat restarts.

Advantage: Dublin

Ger O'Keeffe (30) 3 All-Ireland medals versus Michael Fitzsimons (31) 6 All-Ireland medals

Better known in modern times as a Kerry selector, O'Keeffe replaced the injured Jimmy Deenihan, who missed the championship after sustaining a broken leg in training. Even though he hasn't started all of Dublin's six finals, Fitzsimons is a model of consistency.

Advantage: Dublin

John O'Keeffe (31) 6 All-Ireland medals versus Jonny Cooper (28) 5 All-Ireland medals

Two players whose different styles reflect the changing nature of football. O'Keeffe was the archetypical traditional full-back whereas Cooper is one of the most forceful and best man-markers in the modern game.

Advantage: Kerry

Paudie Lynch (30) 5 All-Ireland medals versus David Byrne (25) 5 All-Ireland medals

Lynch was another graceful player who played in a variety of positions for Kerry. Byrne has struggled to nail down a permanent spot but has already acquired five All-Ireland medals.

Advantage: Kerry

Páidí Ó Sé (27) 5 All-Ireland medals versus John Small (26) 4 All-Ireland medals

The late Páidí was a legend in the game who didn't take any prisoners, though he would have had to adjust his abrasive style in the era of yellow, black and red cards. Small is abrasive and effective as well, though he's not yet as much of a game-changer as Ó Sé.

Advantage: Kerry

Tim Kennelly (28) 5 All-Ireland medals versus James McCarthy (29) 6 All-Ireland medals

Sadly, the Kerryman they called ‘the Horse' passed away in 2005. He was a pivotal member of the Kerry defence who would have crossed swords with John McCarthy, James's father. For his versatility and his leadership, particularly in moments of crisis, McCarthy gets the nod.

Advantage: Dublin

Tommy Doyle (26) 7 All-Ireland medals versus Jack McCaffrey (25) 4 All-Ireland medals

Doyle ended up winning seven All-Ireland medals and his versatility underlined his worth. McCaffrey is an inspirational figure whose searing pace means that wing-forwards have to mark him.

Advantage: Dublin

Jack O'Shea (24) 4 All-Ireland medals versus Brian Fenton (26) 4 All-Ireland medals

A clash between this pair when both were at their prime would fill Croke Park twice over. O'Shea won every honour in the game and was selected on the GAA Team of the Century. But Fenton has never played on a losing Dublin team in the championship and has scored 4-27 in his 33 championship appearances so far. O'Shea had scored 1-12 in his 22 appearances up until the 1982 final.

Advantage: Dublin

Sean Walsh (25) 4 All-Ireland medals versus Michael Darragh Macauley (33) 6 All-Ireland medals

Walsh, whose son Tommy could play a key role in the final, was a classy footballer. Michael Darragh Macauley has drifted in and out of the Dublin starting 15 but has been very effective this season.

Advantage: Kerry

Ger Power (30) 5 All-Ireland medals versus Niall Scully (25) 2 All-Ireland medals

The Kerry veteran originally made his name as a wing-back and ended up with eight All-Ireland medals. Scully does an invaluable job for Dublin acting as their hod-carrier and link man.

Advantage: Kerry

Tom Spillane (20) 1 All-Ireland medal versus Con O'Callaghan (23) 3 All-Ireland medals

Tom Spillane broke into the Kerry team in 1981 and played for the Kingdom for the next 11 seasons. O'Callaghan is in his third season and his two-goal salvo against Mayo underlined how valuable he has become.

Advantage: Dublin

Denis Ogie Moran (26) 5 All-Ireland medals versus Brian Howard (22) 1 All-Ireland medal

It is said that Offaly boss Eugene McGee was overjoyed when he heard that Ogie Moran had been switched from his customary centre-forward position for the 1982 final. Brian Howard has become an integral figure for Dublin in the last two seasons.

Advantage: Kerry

Mike Sheehy (28) 5 All-Ireland medals versus Paul Mannion (26) 4 All-Ireland medals

Coincidentally, they are both the team's designated penalty takers and are lethal from play. Sheehy's body of work over the previous nine seasons give him a slight edge over the Kilmacud Crokes' ace.

Advantage: Kerry

Eoin Liston (24) 4 All-Ireland medals versus Dean Rock (29) 5 All-Ireland medals

Rock is invaluable to Dublin due to his accuracy from placed balls, whereas it was Liston's goals which marked him out as a pivotal figure for the Kingdom.

Advantage: Kerry

John Egan (30) 5 All-Ireland medals versus Ciaran Kilkenny (26) 5 All-Ireland medals.

Kilkenny has yet to reach is peak whereas Egan, who captained the team in 1982, was possibly past his best then. Two gifted footballers who are virtually impossible to separate.

Advantage: Dublin

*Number of medals Kerry players had won in 1982





