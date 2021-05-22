| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kernan hoping for rekindling of great Ulster football rivalry

Armagh manager Joe Kernan hugs his sons Stephen, left, and Aaron after the team&rsquo;s victory against Tyrone in the 2005 Ulster SFC final replay in Croke Park. Tyrone, however, would gain revenge in the All-Ireland semi-final before going on to lift Sam Maguire. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Armagh manager Joe Kernan hugs his sons Stephen, left, and Aaron after the team&rsquo;s victory against Tyrone in the 2005 Ulster SFC final replay in Croke Park. Tyrone, however, would gain revenge in the All-Ireland semi-final before going on to lift Sam Maguire. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Armagh manager Joe Kernan hugs his sons Stephen, left, and Aaron after the team’s victory against Tyrone in the 2005 Ulster SFC final replay in Croke Park. Tyrone, however, would gain revenge in the All-Ireland semi-final before going on to lift Sam Maguire. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Armagh manager Joe Kernan hugs his sons Stephen, left, and Aaron after the team’s victory against Tyrone in the 2005 Ulster SFC final replay in Croke Park. Tyrone, however, would gain revenge in the All-Ireland semi-final before going on to lift Sam Maguire. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

Joe Kernan was front and centre when the epic struggles between Armagh and Tyrone dominated the early noughties and it doesn’t take long to rekindle his emotions of the rollercoaster ride which the Ulster rivals sparked during that golden era.

“After every game I would just want to go into a darkened room and lie down for half an hour. It was just so draining and even the supporters will tell you when the game was tight coming towards the end, it was nearly safer to lose than to draw,” Kernan says.

Most Watched

Privacy