Kernan hoping for rekindling of great Ulster football rivalry

Joe Kernan was front and centre when the epic struggles between Armagh and Tyrone dominated the early noughties and it doesn’t take long to rekindle his emotions of the rollercoaster ride which the Ulster rivals sparked during that golden era.

“After every game I would just want to go into a darkened room and lie down for half an hour. It was just so draining and even the supporters will tell you when the game was tight coming towards the end, it was nearly safer to lose than to draw,” Kernan says.

“You’d nearly think for a second, ‘Would we have to go through this all over again if we draw?’ That intensity and pressure was unreal but when the final whistle went and you had another day at it, you’d be looking forward to it right away. It was unbelievable times.”

Attacking rivals Oisín McConville and Peter Canavan sat down to pick their combined 15 between the two counties from 2001-2005 for BBC’s ‘The GAA Social’ podcast earlier this week with a who’s who of football greats at their disposal.

Icons like Francie Bellew, Stephen O’Neill and Owen Mulligan brought football into the new millennium in sensational style with Kernan insisting that the “all or nothing” nature of their memorable clashes helped to make them box-office entertainment.

“You were going up against a great team and they were going up against a great team. The closeness of the intensity made them, ordinary teams can’t play with that intensity or that high-octane speed and tackling,” Kernan says.

“Everything that happened in those games was 100pc, it was all or nothing and that’s the way the two teams played. A free-kick or some wee mistake separated the teams each time, there was nothing between them. They’d win one, we’d win one, it was just that close.”

The glorious All-Ireland breakthrough for Armagh in 2002 would never have materialised had they not edged Tyrone in a thrilling Ulster SFC quarter-final replay four months previous but the sea of orange turned red and white one year later in Croke Park.

The Red Hand got their revenge in 2003 to deny Armagh’s back-to-back aspirations and reach the promised land for the first time when prevailing in the only all-Ulster All-Ireland final in GAA history as Mickey Harte employed an injured Canavan to perfection as he was taken off and re-introduced before the finish.

The pair are probably best remembered for their 2005 trilogy, though, as the fanfare around their Ulster final meetings meant that Croke Park was the only venue that could hold the draw and replay as supporters made the trip down south to the capital in big numbers.

Armagh eventually got their hands on the Anglo-Celt Cup at GAA HQ following plenty of red mist and two unforgettable battles but their third meeting in seven weeks resulted in Harte turning the tide once again in the All-Ireland semi-final. Canavan kicked an injury-time winner before Tyrone went on to land their second All-Ireland crown as that great Armagh side were left with just one Celtic Cross to show for their troubles.

It takes two to tango and few put together a better dance than this pair with Kernan believing that it is one of the great GAA rivalries, although he still harbours regrets.

“Every now and again the GAA throws up matches like that. Look at Mayo and Dublin over the last decade, unbelievable matches and heartbreaking for Mayo but people criticise Mayo and what they did for the games was unreal,” he says.

“Without Mayo, we would have had a boring last 10 years because there was no other teams that could match Dublin in the way that they did, a kick of a ball every time they played. It takes two to tango.

“We honesty believe that we should have won another one or two but John McEntee said one time when we were talking after about what might have been, ‘Sometimes you have to be grateful for what you have and not what you think you should have’.

“To be part of it was unbelievable. The intense rivalry, not only on the field but among the supporters. You could feel it in the crowd on big days, the tension that a rivalry like that brings because you just didn’t know who was going to win.”

Kernan admits that he “hated them” when Tyrone were in the opposite corner but they were “among the best men that I ever worked with” when he took charge of Ulster in the Railway Cup as he “gained a lot of respect for them”.

That respect remains and while a rivalry often “doesn’t last forever” as fortunes ebb and flow, Armagh and Tyrone square off again tonight for a Division 1 North clash at an empty Athletic Grounds.

“I don’t see the same rivalry there because both teams aren’t competing, as of yet, at the top and there’s many changes but if either one win or go close, the rivalry can all of a sudden resurface. It hasn’t gone away but this is two new set-ups,” the 67-year-old says.

Kernan’s trusted lieutenant and captain Kieran McGeeney leads Armagh from the sideline while two-time All-Ireland-winning skipper Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan are in the opposite corner as joint-managers as a past rivalry again shapes the present.

Kernan, who was in Croke Park this week and is itching to get back at games, is pleased with the rise through the ranks which Armagh have made under McGeeney and is hoping for more after an opening round victory over Monaghan.

“Winning some nip and tuck games brings you on immensely. Because it’s local rivals again, winning this weekend would bring them on another step and help their confidence to grow again.

"We’re going in the right direction and hopefully a win would give us more impetus going forward for the rest of the year.”