Kerins O'Rahillys pip Newcastlewest at the death to claim Munster club crown

Tralee’s Kerins O’Rahillys won their first Munster club senior football title at a sunny Mallow, the match changed from Pairc Ui Rinn due to weather concerns, but they had to survive a late scare from Newcastle West.

The Limerick side, appearing in their first provincial final in 35 years, scored three points in injury time to move to within a point of their rivals. But the Kerry side, beaten in their only other Munster final appearance in 2009, held on and were extremely relived to hear the final whistle.

They finished the game with 14 men when Jack Savage was sent off after picking up a black card to go with an earlier yellow.

The game exploded to life after a poor first half at the end of which Newcastle West led 0-4 to 0-3. Three goals were scored in the opening ten minutes of the second period, the first coming from Tommy Walsh four minutes after half time after a sweet delivery in by Savage.

But Newcastle West hit back with a goal from their full forward target-man Mike McMahon five minutes later when he latched on to a ball that came off the upright after Cian Sheehan’s point attempt. Within a minute, straight from the kick out, Walsh won another high ball and this time, bottled up, he found Barry John Keane. His shot was emphatic to the roof of the net.

But while that gave them a four-point lead, they couldn’t shake off determined opponents who were recent back to back winners in Limerick for the first time and eliminated a fancied Clonmel Commercials in the Munster semi finals.

Kerins O’Rahillys had earned a place in the Munster club race after winning the Kerry club final against Templenoe, despite finishing bottom of their group and failing to win a match in the Kerry county championship, which includes divisional teams and was won by East Kerry.

Kerins O’Rahillys’ maiden Munster win means they are the first club since Dr Crokes to achieve that distinction of reaching the summit despite not winning their county championship.

They made their first provincial final appearance in 13 years on the back of a narrow win over Eire Og in the semi finals.

Walsh was their chief attacking threat but they also had a huge contribution from Cormac Coffey, who man-marked Sheehan, the All-Star nominee. They now head on play Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland semi finals on the weekend of January 7/8.

After a tense, low scoring and at times tempestuous first half, the Limerick champions held a 0-4 to 0-3 lead, with their opponents failing to score from open play. Their three scores came from two Jack Savage frees and a mark by Tommy Walsh.

Walsh had the half’s only goal chance in the 23rd minute when he fielded Savage’s free from around 45m out and turned on to his left, but his shot was heroically blocked by the stout-hearted centre back James Kelly.

At that stage Newcastle West led 0-3 to 0-2, courtesy of Eoin Hurley’s well executed free out of the hands after a foul on Sheehan. Earlier Shane Stack hit a fine score from play and Hurley had another converted free, won by Sheehan.

But the score of the half came from Newcastle West captain Iain Corbett, who made a strong run upfield, broke a tackle and shot over from 45m in the 29th minute to double his team’s lead to 0-4 to 0-2. In first half injury time Walsh’s mark reduced the deficit to the minimum but both teams went off knowing they had left huge room for improvement.

Scorers: Kerins O’Rahillys - T Walsh 1-1 (1m); BJ Keane 1-0; J Savage 0-2 (2fs); C Coffey, T Hoare, B Hanafin 0-1 each. Newcastle West - E Hurley 0-5 (5 fs); M McMahon 1-0; S Stack, I Corbett, A Neville 0-1 each.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s: S Foley; D McElligott, R O’Callaghan, C Barrett; C Coffey, R O’Callaghan, K Mullins, P Neenan; D Moran, G O’Brien; G Savage, BJ Keane, T Hoare; J Savage, T Walsh, C Hayes.

Sub: B Hanafin for G Savage (ht); R Carroll for Barrett (38); D O‘Sullivan for Hayes (58).

Newcastle West: M Quilligan; M O’Keeffe, D O’Doherty, B O’Sullivan; Corbett, J Kelly, R O’Connor; E Rigter, S Murphy; C Sheehan, S Stack, D Kelly; S Hurley, M McMahon, E Hurley.

Subs: T O’Sullivan for S Hurley (40); A Neville for J Kelly (46); B Nix for Murphy (51); T Quilligan for D Kelly (56).

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary).