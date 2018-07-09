Keogh seals Wicklow comeback

Wicklow struck 1-1 in the dying minutes of extra time to force a replay at the end of a pulsating Leinster MFC semi-final in St Conleth’s Park yesterday.

Goals in either half of extra time by Kildare full-forward Aaron Kennedy seemed to be enough to send his team into the final, but Wicklow stuck at their task and aided by a freak late goal by Eoghan Byrne, they forced a draw.

Kildare led 0-8 to 0-2 after 25 minutes, but an Eoin Darcy goal gave Wicklow hope. The home side responded and Jack Smyth netted to leave Kildare 1-8 to 1-3 ahead at the break.

Wicklow then dominated and after Darcy converted a 39th-minute penalty, Matthew Ging put them ahead two minutes later.

Wicklow led by two going into the final 10 minutes before three in a row put Kildare back in front.

A 45 from Darcy tied the scores and either team could have won in the six minutes after that, but there were no further scores.

A Kennedy goal in the first half of extra time put Kildare three clear, but Wicklow came back before Kennedy’s second goal with four minutes left looked enough.

But a Byrne goal was followed by a last-gasp John Keogh effort to complete Wicklow’s comeback.

Scorers – Kildare: A Kennedy 2-2; J Smyth 1-2; M Curtin 0-3 (3f); A Beirne, S Morrissey 0-2 each; M McGovern, N Jackman 0-1 each. Wicklow: E Darcy 2-4 (1f); M Ging 0-6 (5f); E Byrne 1-0; J Keogh 0-2 (f); S Doody 0-1.

Kildare – J Ball; J Lynch, S Hill, J Hamill; N Jackman, K Kelliher, P McDermott; L Broderick, M Kiely; S Morrissey, A Beirne, M McGovern; M Curtin, A Kennedy, J Smyth. Subs: E O’Haire for Smyth (39 BC), D Caulfield for Jackman (51), D Costello for Broderick (58), S Englishby for Curtin (60), D Higgins for McGovern (68), Broderick for Kiely (70).

Wicklow – B Fennell; F O’Carroll, S Kennedy, T Moran; K Quinn, O Cullen, C Grimes; E Byrne, S Doody; A Barrett, C Maguire, J Keogh; M Ging, E Darcy, A Foley. Subs: C McDonald for Cullen (36), S Cranley for Maguire (39), J Flemming for Foley (44), J Doyle for Barrett (59), Cullen for Kennedy (74).

Ref – C Dwyer (Offaly).

