Keith Ricken has officially stepped down as Cork football manager, paving the way for John Cleary to take over.

Cleary took over as interim manager after Ricken stepped away earlier this year for personal reasons.

A Cork GAA statement has confirmed Ricken's departure due to health reasons and outlined that Cleary would be presented for ratification at the August county board meeting.

Cork GAA Chairman, Marc Sheehan said the county owed Ricken a "considerable debt for his selfless contribution, despite his off-field challenges.

"Given his record in MTU and at club level, we have no doubt that he will continue to make a sizeable contribution to Gaelic Games in the county. His reputation as a leader of young men will be further enhanced from his time here."

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O'Donovan added that it was "a testament to Keith's integrity that in the two most recent management roles in Cork, namely U20 from early 2019 and Senior from late 2021, he turned difficult situations around thanks to his sheer force of nature.

"His ability to build great teams both on and off the field leaves Cork football in a good place, considering the challenges now faced in restoring it to its rightful place. We thank Caroline, Ava and Max for their selfless contribution also," added O'Donovan.

Cleary will be put forward for ratification for three years, having brought Cork to All-Ireland quarter-finals this year.