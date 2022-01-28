Keith Ricken names six debutants for Cork NFL Division 2 opener against Roscommon

Kerry's Paudie Clifford is tackled by Cork's John Cooper during the McGrath Cup final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry last week. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Keith Ricken has opted for youth over experience for his first league game as Cork manager selecting six debutants for Sunday’s Division 2 clash with Roscommon (2.0).

John Cooper, Joe Grimes, Daniel O’Connell, Blake Murphy, David Buckley and Mark Cronin will all play their first senior games with the Rebels.

The team is heavily dotted with Ricken’s graduates, six of the side were part of the recent Cork Under 20 teams over which he presided.

In all, there are seven of the team who started last year’s Munster final loss to Kerry in Killarney named for Cork trip to Hyde Park.

CORK (SF v Roscommon): M Martin; S Powter, S Meehan, T Corkery; C Kiely, J Cooper, M Taylor; J Grimes, C O’Callaghan; D O’Connell, B Murphy, D Buckley; M Cronin, B Hurley, D Dineed.