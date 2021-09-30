Cork U20 football manager Keith Ricken, pictured last July before the EirGrid Munster Championship final against Tipperary at Semple Stadium in Thurles

Keith Ricken has joined the race to become Cork’s next senior football manager.

The man who guided Cork to All-Ireland Under-20 glory in 2019 is allowing his name to go forward for the position vacated by outgoing senior boss Ronan McCarthy.

According to reports on Leeside, Ricken will be interviewed for the position next week. Knocknagree manager John Fintan Daly has already confirmed his candidacy while Bobbie O’Dwyer, who led Cork to the All-Ireland minor summit two seasons ago and stepped up this year to become a senior selector under McCarthy, has also been linked with the position.

However, Ricken could have a vital advantage given his close association with many of the players entrusted with revitalising Cork after back-to-back Munster final disasters – against rank outsiders Tipperary last November and then Kerry in July.

He has served as Cork U20 manager for the past three seasons, winning Munster titles in 2019 and again this year. In the first of those U-20 campaigns, his charges overcame a nightmare start against Dublin, recovering from nine adrift at one stage to win their All-Ireland final by an emphatic eight points.

Previously he created Sigerson Cup history with Cork IT, steering the college to its first and only title in 2009. His full-time position as GAA officer in Munster Technological University, formerly CIT, gives him a close-up perspective on many of the county’s top emerging talents.

The five-person committee tasked with recommending the next Cork manager are county board chairman Marc Sheehan, secretary Kevin O’Donovan, vice-chairman Pat Horgan, Cork GAA director of football Conor Counihan, and development officer Noel O’Callaghan.