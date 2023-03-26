Keelin McGann seals Longford’s first league victory in last game

Allianz NFL Division 3 Longford 3-17 Antrim 3-12

Longford's Keelin McGann. Photo by: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

With nothing at stake for either county, already relegated Longford produced a fine performance to record their first win of the league campaign in the final game in Division 3.