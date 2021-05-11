| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Keane to conquer ‘Everest’ after last year’s fall

Mountain tumble added injury to insult but now the only way is up for Kingdom

Kerry manager Peter Keane. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry manager Peter Keane. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry manager Peter Keane. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry manager Peter Keane. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

It never rains but it pours, especially in Kerry when all that wild Atlantic air rises to meet the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks. Just ask Peter Keane. 

The second week in November began in earth-swallow-me-up fashion, courtesy of Mark Keane’s smash-and-grab winner at the death of extra-time in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Could it possibly get worse for Kerry’s suddenly embattled manager? Well, it certainly wouldn’t get any better to begin with.

Most Watched

Privacy