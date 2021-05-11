Keane to conquer ‘Everest’ after last year’s fall

It never rains but it pours, especially in Kerry when all that wild Atlantic air rises to meet the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks. Just ask Peter Keane.

The second week in November began in earth-swallow-me-up fashion, courtesy of Mark Keane’s smash-and-grab winner at the death of extra-time in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Could it possibly get worse for Kerry’s suddenly embattled manager? Well, it certainly wouldn’t get any better to begin with.

Six months on, now fit and well, the only treatment Keane requires is a trip to the barber, he readily admits. But it was a different story after his ill-fated venture up Carrauntoohil in the aftermath of that Munster semi-final disaster on Leeside, culminating in a mountain rescue and shoulder surgery.

“A friend of mine sent me a message on the Monday, probably wondering where my head was at,” he recalled, speaking yesterday ahead of Saturday’s Allianz Football League opener against Galway in Tralee. “He’s a farmer and he’d a few ewes above in the mountain that he was going up to bring home, so he wanted to know would I come away with him. There was one condition – we wouldn’t talk football. So I said we would and away we went.

“The forecast was to get poor later on, but it got bad earlier than anticipated. And I had a very innocuous fall, it was just a slip, and I put my hand back to save myself and unfortunately I dislocated my shoulder.

“I was in trouble from that point on, so we had to call somebody in. I suppose I was very, very fortunate with Kerry Mountain Rescue that they came, and it was unbelievable – it was embarrassing, to be honest with you. People give out to me when I say it was embarrassing, because this is what’s there.

“It was unbelievable to think that these people come out in all types of weather and you’ve somebody bringing half a stretcher, and another person bringing the other half, somebody bringing a sledge and somebody bringing stakes. For them to bring me down … it was amazing, that’s maybe the best way I could describe it. Kerry Mountain Rescue has no Government funding, but they’ll go out in any condition to bring any person home.”

Keane ultimately required an operation after being whisked to hospital in Tralee, but he laughed at the suggestion that his traumatic experience may have inspired him to ask Pat Falvey, the famed mountaineer and explorer, to join his backroom team as a performance coach.

“I’d have brought in our Lord that day if I’d got a hold of him!” he quipped.

More seriously, on the subject of seeking out Cork native Falvey, he explained: “We are always analysing and seeing what is going on in other sports and other teams and you can even look at industry. You take us in this country with five million people and we have had some unbelievable adventurers like Shackleton and Crean; you look at someone like Pat who has climbed Everest twice from two different sides, managed to climb the Seven Summits twice, and I am looking to see if he can bring something different in here.”

Keane has his own ‘Everest’ in sight, even if Kerry are again starting from base camp. “We had massive ambition last year. We had got to the final in ‘19 and went to a replay. We had just won the league. We felt we were in good nick heading into Cork,” he reflected.

“Look, it was a strange day. But we have moved on from it. Obviously there was lots of learning on it. There would certainly be hurt there, it is trying to channel that hurt going forward.”

The manager doesn’t feel extra pressure given how his second season bottomed out. “Not particularly,” he demurred. “There is always an expectation in Kerry.”

While paying tribute to the four Kerry players who have retired in recent months – Brian Kelly, Jonathan Lyne, Shane Enright and Peter Crowley – the manager expressed some sympathy for those who remain.

“Some of these fellas didn’t play football since October. I don’t know do I feel cheated, but I feel sorry for the lads because look, if you are of an age playing inter-county football, you don’t want the window closing in on you.”

Asked if that window is also closing on management as they seek to catch Dublin, he replied: “We’ll we are trying to catch everyone. Yes, you are conscious of it. There is a time to get things done and we want to get it done as fast as we can.”

After the Pyrrhic victory that was last year’s league title, his “primary focus” for a truncated league is modest: to emerge from it injury-free. That view is predicated on the memory of last year (when Paul Geaney, Adrian Spillane and James O’Donoghue all picked up knocks in the run-up to Cork) and also the reality of another straight knockout championship.

“I would have anticipated that there probably would have been a back door,” he said, somewhat pointedly. “I know we’re in a pandemic but the hurlers got a back door last year and the footballers didn’t. So I would have assumed they would have gone some way in reverse with that this year.”

Last word on Kerry’s opening gambit: “Saturday is effectively going into the unknown. Galway have a very good team. Last year we were going neck and neck for the league with them.

"Maybe like ourselves and Cork, they got derailed against Mayo after the lockdown. They have some tremendous footballers and we’re certainly taking the game very seriously but we’re hoping in the dark. We’re not sure about ourselves, never mind the opposition.”