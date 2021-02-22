Keane turns to polar explorer Falvey as new performance coach in Kerry

Polar explorer Pat Falvey will be named tonight as performance coach with the Kerry senior football squad. It is the final piece of the Kingdom’s senior management jigsaw as Peter Keane prepares for the new season.

While the addition of the Cork native might surprise Kerry supporters, Falvey is much respected in his field and reports from the Kerry camp confirm that he has already spoken to the players individually over the past three weeks and the feedback has been very positive. Falvey is a noted high-altitude mountaineer, expedition leader, and motivational speaker.

He was the first person to complete the Seven Summits twice by reaching the summit of Mount Everest from both the Tibetan (1996) and Nepalese sides (2003). He was expedition leader of the team that saw Clare O’Leary become the first Irish woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest (2003).

Other extreme expeditions include walking to the South Pole, crossing South Georgia Island and traversing the Greenland ice cap. But some would maintain trying to guide Kerry to the summit above Dublin might be his sternest test to date. He now lives in Beaufort, close to where Kerry boss Keane resides.

While Keane has not gone for a big-name coach, he has given Maurice Fitzgerald a more hands-on role in coaching along with Tommy Griffin, while Jason McGahan, head of athletic performance, will also be involved in coaching. Gavin Rackard and Kevin Beasley have been added to the Kerry Senior football set-up. Rackard is performance nutritionist with Connacht Rugby, while Beasley was nutritionist previously under Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Exploratory talks were held with Paul Galvin prior to Christmas, but Galvin was unable to take up a coaching position because of the logistics of travelling from Dublin, while Kieran Cronin of Ballinskelligs, who had been involved with the Cork minors, also was unable to join.

Five new recruits will link up with the squad: Kieran Fitzgibbon (Kenmare), Brian Leonard (Desmonds), Mark Ryan (Kenmare), Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin) and Eddie Horan (Scartaglen).

