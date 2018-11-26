Keane to fore as Kilcummin maintain Kerry dominance

Kilcummin eased clear of Fermoy in the second half at Mallow yesterday to maintain Kerry's fine Munster Club IFC record.

Leading by two points at half-time, Kilcummin held the upper hand after the break and made sure of the win when Ian Devane struck for a late goal.

It's the 12th time in 13 years that the Kerry champions have claimed Munster honours in the grade.

After a foul on Kieran Morrison, Pádraig de Róiste's goal from a penalty put Fermoy 1-0 to 0-1 ahead but a second spot-kick, on 12 minutes, was sent wide.

Noel Duggan and Matt Keane drew Kilcummin level and though Martin Brennan put Fermoy ahead, the Kingdom side were 0-6 to 1-1 in front at half-time thanks to scores from Duggan, Keane and a marvellous Kevin McCarthy effort.

That lead was stretched further on the resumption as Keane and Seán O'Leary were on target but after a Ruairí O'Hagan free, Fermoy had a great chance of a levelling goal but William Maher made a super goal-line block to deny De Róiste.

O'Hagan did reduce the gap with another free but Philip Casey gave them breathing space with a fine score and, at the death, Damien O'Leary set up Devane for the clinching goal.

Scorers - Kilcummin: Noel Duggan (1f), Matt Keane 0-3 each; Ian Devane 1-0; Gary O'Leary, Philip Casey, Kieran Murphy, Kevin McCarthy, Seán O'Leary 0-1 each. Fermoy: Pádraig de Róiste 1-0 (pen); Ruairí O'Hagan 0-2 (2f); Martin Brennan 0-1.

Kilcummin - B Kealy; P Casey, D Maher, D Moynihan; S O'Leary, C O'Leary, W Maher; K Gorman, K Murphy; P Nagle, G O'Leary, S McSweeney; M Keane, K McCarthy, N Duggan. Subs: K Teahan for Nagle (h-t), I Devan for Duggan (39), Daniel O'Leary for P Casey (58), Damien O'Leary for G O'Leary (60), J McCarthy for K McCarthy (60).

Fermoy - L Coleman; P Clancy, J Daly, R Morrison; P Murphy, D O'Carroll, A Baragry; T Clancy, J Hutchings; M Brennan, R O'Hagan, D Dawson; S Aherne, P de Róiste, K Morrison. Subs: E Clancy for R Morrison (half-time), B O'Sullivan for Baragry (41), R O'Callaghan for Brennan (42), R McEvoy for Hutchings (45), A O'Connor for K Morrison (51), D O'Flynn for de Róiste (55).

REF - D O'Mahoney (Tipperary).

Indo Sport