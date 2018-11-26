Keane to fore as Kilcummin maintain Kerry dominance
Kilcummin (Kerry) 1-11 Fermoy (Cork) 1-3
Kilcummin eased clear of Fermoy in the second half at Mallow yesterday to maintain Kerry's fine Munster Club IFC record.
Leading by two points at half-time, Kilcummin held the upper hand after the break and made sure of the win when Ian Devane struck for a late goal.
It's the 12th time in 13 years that the Kerry champions have claimed Munster honours in the grade.
After a foul on Kieran Morrison, Pádraig de Róiste's goal from a penalty put Fermoy 1-0 to 0-1 ahead but a second spot-kick, on 12 minutes, was sent wide.
Noel Duggan and Matt Keane drew Kilcummin level and though Martin Brennan put Fermoy ahead, the Kingdom side were 0-6 to 1-1 in front at half-time thanks to scores from Duggan, Keane and a marvellous Kevin McCarthy effort.
That lead was stretched further on the resumption as Keane and Seán O'Leary were on target but after a Ruairí O'Hagan free, Fermoy had a great chance of a levelling goal but William Maher made a super goal-line block to deny De Róiste.
O'Hagan did reduce the gap with another free but Philip Casey gave them breathing space with a fine score and, at the death, Damien O'Leary set up Devane for the clinching goal.
Scorers - Kilcummin: Noel Duggan (1f), Matt Keane 0-3 each; Ian Devane 1-0; Gary O'Leary, Philip Casey, Kieran Murphy, Kevin McCarthy, Seán O'Leary 0-1 each. Fermoy: Pádraig de Róiste 1-0 (pen); Ruairí O'Hagan 0-2 (2f); Martin Brennan 0-1.
Kilcummin - B Kealy; P Casey, D Maher, D Moynihan; S O'Leary, C O'Leary, W Maher; K Gorman, K Murphy; P Nagle, G O'Leary, S McSweeney; M Keane, K McCarthy, N Duggan. Subs: K Teahan for Nagle (h-t), I Devan for Duggan (39), Daniel O'Leary for P Casey (58), Damien O'Leary for G O'Leary (60), J McCarthy for K McCarthy (60).
Fermoy - L Coleman; P Clancy, J Daly, R Morrison; P Murphy, D O'Carroll, A Baragry; T Clancy, J Hutchings; M Brennan, R O'Hagan, D Dawson; S Aherne, P de Róiste, K Morrison. Subs: E Clancy for R Morrison (half-time), B O'Sullivan for Baragry (41), R O'Callaghan for Brennan (42), R McEvoy for Hutchings (45), A O'Connor for K Morrison (51), D O'Flynn for de Róiste (55).
REF - D O'Mahoney (Tipperary).
