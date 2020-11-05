Peter Keane knows what it's like to lose your way on Leeside - but he's hoping there will be no repeat in the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend.

"I got lost," the Kerry manager reveals, recounting his first Munster final adventure in the home of Cork GAA, there to cheer on his fellow Cahersiveen man Jack O'Shea.

"I went with my father Tom and my uncle. If you remember inside in the stand in the old Páirc Uí Chaoimh, you'd have 'AB' and then you'd have 'BC' and then you'd have 'CD'.

"So you could see the same letter in two of the tunnels . . . I went back out to the wrong tunnel. I went missing for a while but that's a long time ago. But, no question, Jacko would have been the man."

Now Keane is the man in charge of Kerry, who will put their All-Ireland ambitions on the line in Sunday's Munster SFC semi-final.

He has already demonstrated that he knows his way around this Cork team, whatever about their stadium, after Kerry survived a second-half scare in last year's provincial final to win by 1-19 to 3-10.

Keane is concerned about Cork's prolific returns and capacity for goals, reflected in last year's championship (when they found the net 16 times in six outings) and again in this year's league (12 goals in six games, five against Louth the last day out).

"You're walking a tight wire here, that's for sure," he warns. "Last year we were very aware of it. We'd an awful battle above there . . . I think we were very lucky to get out of there."

He also maintains that Cork subsequently played "very, very well" in the Super 8s (despite finishing pointless) and have taken a further step forward while running way with the Allianz League Division 3 title.

Keane's Division 1 champions have recent history on their side - Kerry have won six and drawn one of their last seven SFC head-to-heads. His young marquee stars have also grown up accustomed to beating the Rebels.

"You could switch that the other way and say the (Cork) boys have a massive hunger to torpedo David Clifford and Seán O'Shea," Keane counters. "I think wherever Kerry play Cork, there is never a whole pile in it. You might get an odd year where there is an anomaly, but I think you're looking at very tight games.

"Whether you're Seánie O'Shea or David Clifford, whom you're saying have a very good record (against Cork), we're expecting a real battle. Let's call it fair - could go either way."

Irish Independent