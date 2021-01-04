Karl Lacey departs Donegal set-up ahead of 2021 season

Karl Lacey has stepped away from the Donegal set-up ahead of the 2021 season. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Donegal will have a new-look backroom team for the 2021 campaign with the news that Karl Lacey has left the set-up.

The 2012 Footballer of the Year has been part of Declan Bonner’s backroom since 2017 but reports locally state that he has stepped away due to work and family commitments.

Lacey is a lecturer in LYIT in Letterkenny and had formed part of a high-profile backroom team, which also included former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

Bonner is already on the hunt for a new strength and conditioning coach after Paul Fisher stepped away in the wake of their shock Ulster final defeat to Cavan last month.

The wheels of change have picked up pace across the country in recent weeks across the hurling and football worlds.

Niall Corcoran has joined Davy Fitzgerald’s set up in Wexford while on the playing front the likes of Donie Vaughan (Mayo), Jonathan Lyne (Kerry), Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford) and James Skehill (Galway) have stepped away.

Armagh have welcomed Ross McQuillan back into the fold after his stint in the AFL with Australia while new Tyrone joint-managers Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher have recalled Lee Brennan and Connor McAliskey for the new campaign.

Before Christmas, and in the midst of a very different public health picture, the GAA unveiled plans to start the 2021 season in late February, with collective training permitted from January 15.

Online Editors