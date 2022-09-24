| 12.9°C Dublin

Just when we thought we could see a chink of light, Dessie Farrell pulls out a pair of aces

Colm O'Rourke

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion celebrate after the 2018 All-Ireland final. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Close

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion celebrate after the 2018 All-Ireland final. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

When Ben Dunne gave Charlie Haughey a dig out of hundreds of thousands of pounds, Charlie reportedly said, “Thank you big fella”.

When Dessie Farrell announced that Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion were returning to the Dublin panel for next year my reaction as a new manager was, “Thanks a lot, big fellas.”

