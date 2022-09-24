When Ben Dunne gave Charlie Haughey a dig out of hundreds of thousands of pounds, Charlie reportedly said, “Thank you big fella”.

When Dessie Farrell announced that Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion were returning to the Dublin panel for next year my reaction as a new manager was, “Thanks a lot, big fellas.”

Dublin were beginning to look manageable. They did not win either of the last two All-Irelands, so all of us in charge of teams in Leinster and in Division 2 of the Allianz League were thinking that maybe life could become a little easier.

Now they have added two heavyweights to a team that was already close to the top.

Dublin were the second best team in the country this year and if Con O’Callaghan was not injured for the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry, then it is likely they would have won.

However, that is speculation. Imagine Dublin taking on Kerry now, though, with O’Callaghan, McCaffrey and Mannion. The odds on the Dubs winning that one would shorten greatly.

These are no ordinary players returning. Mannion has been outstanding for Kilmacud Crokes over the last two years when he played for fun away from the heat of the county game.

It is a mark of a great player who goes back to his club after county duty and inspires them to the highest level.

After such an accumulation of riches with Dublin Mannion could easily have ridden off into the sunset, but he put his shoulder to the Kilmacud wheel. Sometimes the personal satisfaction of that achievement surpasses everything — more than all the glitter of Croke Park on All-Ireland final day.

Doing it for the club or the parish resonates deeply with all GAA players. Mannion’s trademark left-footed points will be a huge asset for Dublin.

He shoots from far out, often from bad angles, but his accuracy rate is very high. A lot of his scores come from positions where most players would be told not to shoot under any circumstances.

With Mannion there are no such instructions, in fact, he should adopt a shoot on sight policy.

Mannion has also acted as a prolific free-taker from out on the right-hand side. Every good team should have a right-footed and left-footed free-taker.

That covers all angles, but they are hard to find and a free-taker needs to be able to do a bit more than just take frees.

On his last big All-Ireland day, against Mayo in the Covid final of 2020, Mannion came on as a sub, steadied the ship and kicked a couple of scores.

He operates on a different mental plane, too, with O’Callaghan, Ciarán Kilkenny and Dean Rock. Like all great players, they know each other’s moves before they actually make them.

Jack McCaffrey has been away longer and it will be interesting to see if the Maserati engine has slowed down after three years parked in the garage.

At his best, he frightened every half-forward in the country because they knew that their own defence would be tested more than any of their defenders.

It must have been a nightmare for a forward to see a bit of loose play developing and McCaffrey appearing at full pelt. There was no point chasing back.

The horse had bolted as it did when he scored a great solo goal against Kerry in the drawn 2019 All-Ireland final.

McCaffrey has had his share of injuries and a busy medical career — football and winning never seemed to be his god anyway.

It always appeared as if he was playing a game of football for the sheer enjoyment of it all and if it did not work out, then so be it. There were more important things to get worked up about.

Of course many will see these returns as a sign of the Dublin production line drying up.

Yet Tom Lahiff, Lee Gannon and Lorcan O’Dell are three examples of players who made an impact this year and will probably be better next season.

Naturally the quality is not as before. There is no county in the history of the game that has seen such quality appear year after year over the space of a decade, including at least half a dozen who are in the all-time greats category.

So permit me if I’m not too disappointed if the Dubs suffer a slowdown and have to make do with some ordinary hard-working players like the rest of the country.

And that’s without putting on my manager’s cap. Competition depends on more than a Dublin-Kerry duopoly and the general view since the announcement of the duo’s return has been on the lines that it will make the next match between the two even more intriguing.

It is up to the rest of us to put a spanner in the works.

It is always great to see the best players in action and McCaffrey and Mannion are certainly two I have greatly admired for their ability, discipline and general attitude.

I see them as examples to all on how to behave on and off the pitch.

Naturally there is a part of me which hopes that they follow the old timers’ view of great horses who get injured or are away from the track for a while: ‘They never come back’ — meaning they never recover their former glory.

It might be like that with these two, but it depends more on other counties like Meath getting up to the level of Dublin rather than seeing them falling back.

It is a big responsibility, but as Meath manager I’m really looking forward to it. We have to take them on no matter how many stars return. Hopefully that won’t be added to the long line of famous last words.