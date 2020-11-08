Jordan Norris nets hat-trick on Championship debut as Meath hit Wicklow for seven to progress in Leinster

Meath had far too much firepower at Aughrim today for a Wicklow team looking for their first championship win against the Royals since 1957.

True, the expected gulf between teams operating in Divisions One and Four was slow to express itself, Meath struggling to translate territorial dominance into scores.

But four second-half goals put an unflattering glare on the final outcome, two of them penalties from Championship debutant, Jordan Norris, who finished the day with a personal tally of 3-4.

They were gifted an eighth minute goal when Wicklow goalkeeper, Mark Jackson, took possession into contact and was dispossessed, the ball spilling to Morris, who rolled home an easy finish.

But when Wicklow captain, Dean Healy, kicked their first score - a magnificent 20th minute point – the margin was just four points and, undeniably, far too close for Meath boss, Andy McEntee’s, liking.

But then two quickfire Bryan McMahon points prefaced two Meath goals in a minute, the first a spectacular 28th minute Matthew Costello finish after the debutant wing-back dispossessed Mark Kenny and played a one-two with Thomas O’Reilly.

This was followed almost immediately by midfielder Bryan Menton ghosting in behind the Wicklow cover to side-step Jackson and roll home an easy finish.

Accordingly, Meath led 3-6 to 0-3 at the midpoint, one foot already in the semi-final.

Their intensity dropped markedly after the resumption, McEntee’s men seeming keen to preserve energy for next Sunday’s semi-final.

But goals came their way in the final quarter, two from substitutes Cathal Hickey and Joe Wallace before Morris fired home those two late penalties.

SCORERS:

Meath: J Morris 3-4 (2-0 pens, 0-1 free), B Menton 1-1, M Costello, C Hickey and J Wallace 1-0 each, S Walsh 0-3 (0-1 free), B McMahon and J Conlon 0-2 each, C O’Sullivan and S McEntee 0-1 each.

Wicklow: M Jackson (frees) and S Furlong (frees) 0-2 each, A Maher, D Healy and E Darcy 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

MEATH - M Brennan, S Lavin, C McGill, D Toner, D Keogan, S McEntee, M Costello, B Menton, R Jones, C O’Sullivan, B McMahon, R Ryan, J Morris, S Walsh, T O’Reilly. Subs – J Wallace for O’Reilly (43), J Scully for McMahon (55), J Conlon for O’Sullivan (56), C Hickey for Keogan (57) E Harkin for Toner (59).

WICKLOW - M Jackson, P O’Kane, J Snell, E Murtagh, A Maher, N Donnelly, D Devereaux, P O’Toole, D Healy, R Finn, M Kenny, D Hayden, E Darcy, S Furlong, C Byrne. Subs – S Kearon for Devereaux (20), G Murphy for Kenny (half-time), P Burke for Hayden (half-time),C Healy for Byrne (57).

REFEREE - C Branagan (Down)

Online Editors