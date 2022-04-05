Jordan Flynn is fresh injury worry for Mayo ahead of Connacht SFC semi-final

Jordan Flynn of Mayo leaves the pitch to receive medical attention for an injury during the Allianz Football League Division 1 final defeat to Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Jordan Flynn is Mayo’s newest injury concern ahead of their Connacht semi-final on April 24.

Flynn was subbed during Sunday’s 15-point league final loss to Kerry after suffering what appeared to be an injury to his ankle/foot following a late hit.

Team-mates immediately called for medical treatment after the incident, with Flynn appearing to be in some initial pain.

But after getting up and attempting to run off the injury, Flynn was replaced.

Already, Horan has concerns over key men ahead of that clash with Galway in MacHale Park.

It was reported locally last week that first choice Robbie Hennelly had undergone keyhole surgery on his knee and would miss an estimated six weeks of training from the date of the operation.

In his absence, Rory Byrne has proved a capable deputy, making two big saves from Paudie Clifford last Sunday as Mayo were overrun in Croke Park.

Diarmuid O’Connor, one of Mayo’s best performers, didn't play last Sunday, although he was part of the team that beat Kildare a week previous.

Oisín Mullin, who was a late absence from the Mayo team for last week, will be available for the Galway match while there is optimism over the fitness of Paddy Durcan.

Encouraging for Mayo was Cillian O’Connor’s brief cameo off the bench – his first competitive appearance since last June, while Eoghan McLaughlin was also part of the squad having suffered an ankle injury against Monaghan in Clones in January.