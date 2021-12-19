Johnston goal the difference in Ulster heavyweight battle as Kilcoo remain on track

It’s the time of year when county secretaries and other voices like to ventilate about the worth of a goal in Gaelic games, the suggestion being that equating one to four points instead of three represents a much better ratio.

In Ulster football, though, especially a semi-final of this nature between an irresistible force and an immovable object as Kilcoo and Glen have been during their respective Down and Derry championships and earlier provincial games, that worth is magnified even more.

Thus, Jerome Johnston’s strike near the end of the first period of extra time, a rare shard of light to break through such a primal contest, had the feel of a six-pointer, enough to keep Kilcoo on track to defend their Ulster title, which will be on the line again when they meet Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly on the weekend of January 15/16.

It restored Kilcoo’s lead after they had fallen behind for the first time just four minutes earlier to a 47-metre Conor Glass free from the ground after he had been fouled.

And it gave them all the momentum they needed to reassert their authority and control the game on their terms from there to the finish. In that scenario, there are few better to see it out.

It had quite a billing beforehand given the nature of their respective wins over Donegal’s St Eunan’s and Monaghan’s Scotstown (Glen) and Cavan’s Ramor United in the opening rounds. To suggest that it could ultimately decide future All-Ireland club champions may not be a stretch, given the form both have shown by comparison to other provinces. Glen were first-time winners in Derry earlier this year, such has been the impact they’ve made under Malachy O’Rourke that respect for them is high.

Of course, Kilcoo contested the last All-Ireland club final two years ago, when they lost to Corofin after extra time. But with Corofin not making it through Galway and this hurdle jumped, it represents a real opportunity now to close out a chase that has been ongoing for almost a decade now.

Managed by Mickey Moran, who was facing his own club, their mixture of experience and youth looks perfectly balanced.

In 21-year-old Ryan McEvoy, they have a powerful full-back who drove relentlessly at Glen and 20-year-old Shealin Johnston was so influential in extra time. At the other end of the spectrum, Conor Laverty is still pulling strings even if it took his return in the second half of extra time to make it count here.

Inevitably, Johnston’s goal came courtesy of an error, the only way such a battle could ultimately be decided.

Glen ‘keeper Conlann Bradley’s kick-out to his full-back Ryan Dougan fell short and was swept up by Paul Devlin, whose ball over the top to his colleague was perfect. Johnston still had work to do, but his sliced shot from close range gave Bradley no chance and a 1-8 to 0-9 lead, Kilcoo’s fourth time to lead by a two-point margin, put a much different shape on it.

Impressive wing-back Micheal Rooney kicked his second point and Shealin Johnston left four points in it, so there was no way back for Glen, try as they did.

“Both sides were more or less trying not to concede a goal, but we always knew there was going to be a chance. We got ours and took it and it was the difference,” said Devlin, acknowledging that it had been one of the most intense games at this level he had played.

“It’s up there with some of the toughest battles, probably because we play the same style. A lot of players behind the ball, both teams were cagey in the first half, playing not to lose.”

With these types of games, the less possession you have, the less chance a team has of being punished for the mistakes that generally define the result. A little bit like a slow bicycle race.

Glen were a little more adventurous in that they pressurised opponents much higher up the field to try to force those mistakes.

The caginess from both sides persisted, but the second half did open up more and the collisions mounted in a hugely attritional game.

Still, it finished 0-8 each at the end of normal time, perfect symmetry with the first half at the end of which it was 0-4 each.

Glass was a big influence on Glen, but an injury appeared to stifle him in the second period of extra time.

Scorers – Kilcoo: J Johnston 1-0, P Devlin (3f) 0-3, M Rooney, S Johnston 0-2 each, R Johnston, C Doherty, D Ward, N Kane (45) all 0-1 each. Glen: D Tallon 0-4 (4f), E Bradley (f), C Glass (f) 0-2 each, T Flanagan, P Gunning, S O’Hara (f) 0-1 each.

Kilcoo – N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy, Aaron Branagan; M Rooney, Anthony Morgan, E Branagan; D Ward, Aaron Morgan; S Johnston C Docherty, J Johnston; C Laverty, R Johnston, P Devlin. Subs: D Branagan for Anthony Morgan (51), C Rooney for Laverty (57), Aidan Branagan for Aaron Morgan (59), J Clarke for E Branagan (70+1), P Greenan for Ward (74), C Laverty for D Branagan (76).

Glen – C Bradley; M Warnock, R Dougan, C Carville; T Flanagan, C McFaul, E Doherty; C Glass, C McGuckian; E Mulholland, J Doherty, D Tallon; P Gunning, E Bradley, C McGuckian. Subs: A Doherty for Gunning (45), C Convery for McDevitt (51), C Gallagher for Carville (60+2), S O’Hara for McGuckian (66), A McGonigle for Mulholland (h-t, e-t).

Ref – N Mooney (Cavan).