Johnny Heaney goal proves decisive in final reckoning as Galway pip Mayo by the minimum

Johnny Heaney of Galway scores a goal while Aidan O’Shea and Padraig O’Hora of Mayo can only look on. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

At half-time this Connacht SFC quarter final only looked to be heading in one direction. And it wasn't the destination it arrived at.

But a spirited second half from Galway gave them a first Championship win over Mayo in four attempts and a real lifeline to Padraic Joyce who came in to Castlebar as the manager most under pressure for a result.

Galway did it the hard way, building up a six-point lead that was quickly eroded in the countdown as a resurgent Mayo threw everything at them.

But in the end the home side's effort fell short when Aidan Orme's kick to equalise from a difficult angle drifted narrowly wide.

At half-time Johnny Heaney's early goal had given Galway parity, 1-6 to 0-9, but it was Mayo who looked much more in the ascendancy, applying far more physical pressure. And there felt like an inevitability about what was to come.

But after starting the second half on the front foot, Mayo lost momentum and Shane Walsh showed his striking ability with two frees from around the 45-metre mark and a 45 to give Galway real direction in the third quarter.

But the most central pillar to Galway's win was midfielder Pau Conroy. Now in his 30s he was magnificent, scoring three points and providing so many assists and important tackles.

Galway shaped well early on and from the throw-in had a point off Walsh as he weaved his way outside Lee Keegan.

And by the seventh minute they had pushed five points clear, courtesy of Heaney's goal as he manovered himself inside a hesitant Aidan O'Shea on to a Damien Comer ball after Rory Byrne had put a kick-out over the sideline.

But a mark from Ryan O'Donoghue settled Mayo and though Comer far too easily brought down a Conroy ball and time to gather it and guide Galway's fourth point the tide turned with back-to-back Cillian O'Connor frees before a turnover as Galway were attacking deep in Mayo territory led to a fast break with Eoghan McLaughlin finishing and Finnian O Laoi, who had lost possession in the first place being black carded, somewhat harshly, after O'Connor had appeared to run across his line in the chase back.

While O Laois was off between the 21st and 31st minutes Mayo continued with steady physical pressure everywhere and outscored Galway by 0-4 to 0-2.

O'Donoghue kicked a majestic score to make it 1-5 to 0-7 and turned to the crowd with a fist up, tapping into fresh energy that was building among the 24,557 present.

O'Donoghue followed up with a fisted point to level before Conroy with his first and James Carr traded points to the break.

A key moment in the second half was Oisin Mullin's loss through injury in the 39th minute.

Comer played a more prominent second half role, drifting out the field and making some telling runs in possession.

They were 1-14 to 0-11 clear by the 63rd minute but Mayo dominated the final 12 minutes with Keegan inspiring the comeback with a point off the outside of his right foot.

But Galway deserved their win for the manner in which they asserted themselves in that third quarter.

Scorers:

Galway: S Walsh 0-5 (2fs, 2 45s), J Heaney 1-1, P Conroy 0-3, K Molloy, D Comer, R Finnerty, C McDaid, N Daly all 0-1 each.

Mayo: C O'Connor 0-6 (6fs), R O'Donoghue 0-4 (1m), J Carr- 0-2, E McLaughlin, K McLoughlin, L Keegan, D O'Connor all 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

GALWAY – C Gleeson; L Silke, J Glynn, S Kelly; D McHugh, J Daly, K Molloy; M Tierney, P Conroy; F O Laoi, N Daly, J Heaney; R Finnerty, D Comer, S Walsh.

Subs: P Kelly for N Daly (h-t), C McDaid for O Laois (45), D Conneely for Finnerty (49), P Kelly for Tierney 65), J McGrath for Glynn inj (66)

MAYO – R Byrne; O Mullin, L Keegan, P O'Hora; S Coen, M Plunkett, E McLoughlin; A O'Shea, M Ruane; D O'Connor, J Doherty, C Loftus; C O'Connor, J Carr, R O'Donoghue.

Subs: E Heesion for Mullin inj (39), A Orme for Doherty (49), J Carney for Loftus (58), K McLoughlin for Coen (63), D McHale for Carr (67).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)