John Sugrue ratified as new Kerry U-20 manager

Former Laois manager John Sugrue has been appointed as the new Kerry U-20 manager.

Former Laois manager John Sugrue has been appointed as the new Kerry U-20 manager.

The Kerry native departed the O'Moore county earlier this year after two successful seasons in charge.

Sugrue made big strides with the county, leading them to successive promotions from Division Four to Division Two, while also reaching round four of the qualifiers in both 2018 and 2019. Laois also advanced to the Leinster final in 2018, where they were defeated by Dublin.

Sugrue was previously involved with the Kerry senior team as a physical trainer, and he will now take on the U-20 post, after being ratified by the county board tonight.

He replaces Jack O'Connor in the role, after the veteran manager moved to Kildare to replace Cian O'Neill as manager.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors