John O’Mahony back in football management with Salthill Knocknacarra

John O'Mahony is the new manager of Salthill Knocknacarra

John O'Mahony has been appointed manager of Salthill Knocknacarra.

The club, who last won a senior county title in 2016, confirmed the coup last night via their social media channels.

O’Mahony, now 68, managed the Galway footballers to Sam Maguire success in 1998 and 2001, and also had spells with his native Mayo and Leitrim, where he won a Connacht title in 1994.

“I am looking forward to working with the club’s senior football team and the club in the coming season and I will be working with the football committee to finalise the senior football management team over the coming days,” O’Mahony said.

Club chairman Alan Mulholland added: “The club are delighted that someone of John’s standing and record both within and outside Galway football will be working with our senior football team and we wish him and his management team every success in 2022.”