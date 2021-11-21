John McGrath the hero for Loughmore-Castleiney as late goal buries Clonmel Commercials

McGrath brothers, from left, Noel, John and Brian of Loughmore-Castleiney celebrate with their 9 month old niece Grace Ryan after the Tipperary County Senior Club Football Championship Final. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

WHEN it comes to the ultimate scoreline arbiter, there is only one time that matters – at the final whistle.

Never was this old truism more apposite than in Semple Stadium, as Loughmore-Castleiney secured their 15th Tipperary senior football title – and first since 2016 – in truly heart-stopping fashion.

This incredible dual club had trailed from the opening play of the game until stoppage time … but John McGrath’s 61st minute goal broke Clonmel Commercials just as they appeared to have one hand on the cup.

Jason Lonergan replied with his third point of the game but, as Clonmel sought to force extra-time in the game’s final move, they were turned over. Derek O’Mahoney blew for full-time seconds later, sparking scenes of wild celebration among the Loughmore contingent in a crowd of 2,207.

What made this victory even more special was the fact that the winners had lost both senior finals last year, and then drew this year’s hurling decider last Sunday.

Now, no matter what happens in that replay with Thurles Sarsfields, they won’t finish 2021 empty-handed.

The inevitable pre-match concern for the 9/4 underdogs was whether their week-on-week schedule, football one week, hurling the next, would finally catch up on a team which started with eight of the team that had lined up for the national anthem against Thurles a week ago.

After a whirlwind opening from Clonmel, those concerns looked entirely justified. From the outside, the favourites’ array of speedsters threatened mayhem and they were already 1-2 to no score ahead by the fifth minute.

Sean O’Connor converted his own free in their opening attack and then, in a portent of his hugely influential first half, Michael Quinlivan fed Colman Kennedy for another.

Soon after, it was the turn of Conal Kennedy and advancing full-back Liam Ryan to combine before releasing Quinlivan, who burst through a tackle and dispatched a slick low finish past Shane Hennessy.

But if Loughmore privately feared the worst it didn’t show. They had trimmed the deficit to a goal by the water break and, even though Jason Lonergan riposted with a quickfire brace, they scored four of the last five points to leave them trailing by just 1-5 to 0-6 at the interval.

True, they were initially reliant on a hat-trick of Conor Ryan frees and didn’t score from play until the 24th minute, via John McGrath; but they were gradually starting to find pockets of space even in a congested Clonmel defence.

As the second half evolved, Clonmel’s lead grew to four points at one stage in the third quarter but they simply couldn’t kill off the indefatigable dual specialists.

Perhaps the watershed arrived with around ten minutes of normal time remaining. First of all Ross Peters failed to get a good connection on a point-blank goal opportunity for Clonmel who, soon after, lost Séamus Kennedy.

Loughmore trailed by two at the time, but Liam McGrath had cut the lead to a single score as the game moved into stoppage-time when they had a chance to finally draw level. Conor Ryan, already the scorer of 0-7, saw his feel fall short, but Clomnel then lost possession as they sought to work the ball clear. Ciaran McGrath and Liam McGrath then combined to create the chance for their namesake John, who buried a low angled shot to the net.

Soon after, the Tipp hurler and goalscoring hero was named Man of the Match.

SCORERS – Loughmore-Castleiney: C Ryan 0-7 (5f), J McGrath 1-2 (1f), E Connolly, E Sweeney, L McGrath 0-1 each. Clonmel Commercials: M Quinlivan 1-0, J Lonergan 0-3, S O’Connor (1f, 1 sb), K Fahey 0-2 each, Colman Kennedy, P Looram, C Deely, J Peters 0-1 each.

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY – S Hennedy; L Egan, J Hennessy, W Eviston; J Ryan, E Meagher, T Maher; L Treacy, E Connolly; L McGrath, J McGrath, N McGrath; C Ryan, A McGrath, C McGrath. Subs: E Sweeney for Conor McGrath (ht), Ciaran McGrath for Connolly (43), B McGrath for Meagher (54), T McGrath for A McGrath (62).

CLONMEL COMMERCIALS – M O’Reilly; J Aherne, L Ryan, C Cannon; J Peters, K Fahey, P Looram; Conal Kennedy, S Kennedy; J Kennedy, M Quinlivan, Colman Kennedy; J Lonergan, S O’Connor, R Peters. Subs: M Murphy for Aherne (29), C Deely for J Kennedy (ht), P McGarry for O’Connor (57), K Harney for R Peters (57).

REF – D O’Mahoney (Ardfinnan)