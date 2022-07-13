John Maughan has brought the curtain down on his four-year reign as Offaly senior football manager.

The departure of the veteran Mayo boss was widely anticipated in the aftermath of Offaly’s emphatic semi-final defeat to eventual Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath, coupled with the team’s relegation to Division 3 and early Leinster exit to Wexford.

Maughan’s own comments, both before and after his Faithful swansong against Westmeath, had fuelled the impression that he wouldn’t be seeking a fifth year.

Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé, who stepped away from punditry to join Maughan’s management team this year, had already been strongly linked with making the step-up even before today’s official confirmation.

“Offaly senior football manager John Maughan has stepped down after four years at the helm of our senior football team,” an Offaly GAA statement read.

“Offaly GAA want to sincerely thank John and all his backroom team for their commitment and dedication towards our senior football team throughout their tenure.

“Uibh Fhailí Cathaoirleach Michael Duignan thanked John for his positive contribution to Offaly football over the past four years and he wishes John and his family every best wish and success in the future.”

Maughan has previously led his native Mayo to three All-Ireland finals (losing to Meath in a 1996 replay, Kerry in ’97 and again in ’04), all coming after his famous Munster final triumph with Clare in ’92, while he has also managed Fermanagh and Roscommon.

The high point of his Covid-disrupted Offaly tenure came when he led them to promotion from Division 3 in 2021.