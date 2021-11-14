John Heslin kicks late free as St Loman's snatch draw with Garrycastle in Westmeath county final

JOHN HESLIN rescued St Loman’s with a last-gasp free, deep into stoppage time, to send this year’s Westmeath SFC final to a replay.

But Heslin wasn’t the only marquee county forward to leave his mark: his one-time Westmeath colleague, Dessie Dolan, made his first senior club appearance in two years in the dying minutes of this seesawing stalemate.

Most outsiders presumed Dolan was ‘in retirement’, having last featured in the Leinster club championship against Ballyboden St Enda’s in November 2019.

But with Garrycastle holding onto a one-point lead, the 42-year-old RTÉ pundit was called from the bench – and duly earned a yellow card within seconds of his introduction.

A Garrycastle team managed by Dolan’s younger brother, Gary, will rue today as a huge opportunity lost, and not just because they led by six points after a dazzling first 25 minutes, and were still four up – 0-9 to 0-5 – at the midpoint in TEG Cusack Park.

The Athlone outfit played second fiddle for much of the second half, but a sequence of errant wides by St Loman’s meant they remained in the scoreboard ascendant throughout.

And they could have sealed victory three minutes into additional time when, after Heslin cut their lead to a solitary point, Alex Gardiner won the resultant kickout and then raced through on goal.

The Garrycastle full-forward had excelled for the most part, but here the occasion demanded that he fist over an insurance point. Instead he went for goal, his low shot was saved by Jason Daly, and St Loman’s final counter-attack culminated in Ronan O’Toole winning the all-important free, some 35 metres from goal.

Heslin, as he has done so often in the past, nailed the pressure kick for his seventh point of the afternoon, thus ensuring a replay.

The first half never caught fire. Or, to be more strictly accurate, one team did – Garrycastle.

They were actually slower out of the blocks, Peter Foy edging their Mullingar rivals 0-3 to 0-1 after seven minutes. By then, the two marquee men of the St Loman’s attack – John Heslin from a mark and Ronan O’Toole with a superb curling effort – were already off the mark.

It was a false dawn, as an increasingly confident Garrycastle rattled off eight unanswered points, the run started by a Tom O’Halloran free and then followed by seven from play. Michael Monaghan led the onslaught clipping three eye-catching efforts from the left wing.

Loman’s went 19 minutes without scoring, Heslin’s 26th minute free ending the drought.

And yet Garrycastle endured an even longer barren period, from the 22nd minute until the 47th, when Gardiner’s long-range free left them three clear at the second water break.

SCORERS – Garrycastle: A Gardiner 0-4 (1f), M Monaghan 0-3, T O’Halloran (f), J Dolan, J Barrett, J Gaffey, C Cosgrove (f), J Sheerin 0-1 each. St Loman’s: J Heslin 0-7 (5f, 1m), TJ Cox 0-3, R O’Toole, P Foy, K Reilly 0-1 each.

GARRYCASTLE – S Brennan; M McCallon, J Donohue, G McCallon; E Mulvihill, J Gaffey, D Harte; B Kelly, J Barrett; T O’Halloran, E Monaghan, M Monaghan; A Monaghan, A Gardiner, J Dolan. Subs: J Nugent for E Monaghan (44), C Cosgrove for Kelly (50), J Sheerin for M Monaghan (53), D Dolan for O’Halloran (60).

ST LOMAN’S – J Daly; D Whelan, O Hogan, D O'Keeffe; J Geoghegan, K Reilly, C O’Donoghue; S Flanagan, S McCartan; R Sheehan, R O’Toole, TJ Cox; F Ayorinde, J Heslin, P Foy. Subs: K Regan for Sheehan (23), P Dowdall for O’Donoghue (27), S Dempsey for Foy (35), K Casey for Hogan (44),

REF – D Maher (Ballynacargy