John Heslin inspires as Westmeath hit Antrim for four

With John Heslin scoring 1-12 in a sensational display at full-forward, Westmeath kept in contention for promotion to Division 2 in Mullingar.

Heslin hit the first five scores by the 16th minute, his 1-4 consisting of three converted frees and 1-1 from play.

The home team led by 1-6 to 0-0 when Antrim got their opening two points from Pat Shivers and Odhran Eastwood.

Sam Duncan teed up Senan Baker, a son of Clare hurling legend Ollie, who scored a great goal in the 28th minute.

With Heslin bringing his first-half tally to 1-9, Westmeath led by 2-12 to 0-3 at the interval.

Dessie Dolan’s charges scored their third goal just 15 seconds after the resumption, Heslin picking out David Lynch. Their fourth came in the 68th minute when Ronan O’Toole played in Sam McCartan and he finished to the net.

Scorers – Westmeath: J Heslin 1-12 (8f); S McCartan 1-2; R O’Toole 0-4; D Lynch, S Baker 1-0 each; S Dempsey 0-3; L Loughlin, T Molloy 0-2 each; J Dolan, S Duncan 0-1 each. Antrim: P Shivers 0-4 (2f); O Eastwood 0-2 (1f); C Stewart, R McCann 0-1 each.

Westmeath – J Daly 6; D Scahill 6, K Maguire 7, N Harte 7; J Dolan 6, R Wallace 6, S McCartan 8; S Duncan 7, R Connellan 6; S Baker 7, R O’Toole 8, C McCormack 6; L Loughlin 7, J Heslin 9, D Lynch 6. Subs: T Molloy 7 for Connellan (43), A McGivney 6 for Scahill (55), L Dolan 6 for Baker (56), D Giles 6 for Harte (57), S Dempsey 7 for McCormack (60).

Antrim – M Byrne 6; E McCabe 6, O Lenehan 5, J McAuley 5; P Healy 6, J Finnegan 5, S O’Neill 6; K Small 6, C Stewart 6; P Finnegan 5, R A McCann 5, C McLarnon 6; P Shivers 7, R McCann 6, O Eastwood 6. Subs: S McGarry 6 for P Finnegan (h-t), D McEnhill 6 for R McCann (h-t), P Mervyn 6 for Healy (h-t), P McCormick 7 for O’Neill (48), J Dowling 6 for Stewart (58).

Ref – A Nolan (Wicklow)