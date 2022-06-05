John Heslin helps point Westmeath in direction of Croke Park and Tailteann Cup semi-finals

Westmeath booked their return to Croke Park for a Tailteann Cup semi-final after finally seeing off dogged Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park.

Jack Cooney’s men were the better team for long periods but found it hard to shake off a game Carlow side who made the most of limited possession. Remarkably, Niall Carew’s side didn’t kick a wide until the 53rd minute when they were still just three points in arrears.

For large parts of the first half, Westmeath were in control. On two separate occasions, they opened up a six point lead but both times Carlow found their way back into the game.

Not for the first time John Heslin’s accuracy was key to the Lake men. The St Loman’s man had 1-5 to his name by the short whistle, 1-1 from play while Luke Loughlin was also in good form adding three points. But if Westmeath looked good in attack at times, they were brittle at the back.

The absence of captain and regular full back Kevin Maguire through suspension was keenly felt as Carlow sent in aerial bombardments across the first half.

They were offered encouragement on 21 minutes when Darragh Foley knocked down a dropping point attempt and Josh Moore was on hand to finish to the net from close range.

That score knocked a six point Westmeath lead back to three but Jack Cooney’s side recovered to lead by six again on the 27th minute.

To their credit, Carlow wouldn’t lie down and found more holes in the Westmeath defence to kick three points on the spin to make it a one score game. However, they coughed up a point to a lovely long range Heslin free and when the resultant kick out went wrong, Loughlin was on hand to punish.

That score put Westmeath five up and might have been a fair reflection of the half but there was time for one more Carlow attack. Again they went long and Westmeath ‘keeper Jason Daly opted to punch the dropping ball clear.

However, his clearance didn’t go far and fell to Niall Hickey who finished well to the corner to cut the gap to two (1-10 to 2-5) at the break. Westmeath had dominated but Carlow, who had upset Tipperary in the previous round, were still very much in the fight.

The second half a similar pattern. Westmeath would threaten to pull clear but Carlow always did enough to hang on to their coattails.

And it was only on the home stretch that Westmeath made sure of their progression as they secured an unconvincing five point win to put their name in the hat for Monday morning’s draw.

Scorers – Westmeath: J Heslin 1-9 (7f), L Loughlin 0-4 (1f), S McCartan 0-3, R O’Toole 0-2, J Gonoud, S Duncan, L Dolan (1m) 0-1 each. Carlow: D Foley 0-5 (5f), N Hickey, J Moore 1-0 each, R Dunphy, C Hulton 0-2 each, M Bambrick, S Clarke, C Doyle, J Clarke (f) 0-1 each.

Westmeath: J Daly; C Drumm, J Smith, J Gonoud; N Harte, R Wallace, J Dolan; S McCartan, S Duncan; D Lynch, J Lynam, R O’Toole; L Dolan, J Heslin, L Loughlin. Subs: R Forde for Duncan (57), A McCormack for Harte (60), A Gardiner for L Dolan (67), K Martin for McCartan (70), TJ Cox for Loughlin (70+2).

Carlow: C Cunningham; L Roberts, M Bambrick, D Curran; S Clarke, S Bambrick, C Doyle; J Clarke, E Ruth; N Hickey, J Moore, R Dunphy; C Hulton, C Crowley, D Foley. Subs: S Buggy for Hickey (60), C Lomax for Doyle (69).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).