John Cleary's Rebels annihilate Limerick with 6-16 from play

Cork's Seán Powter is tackled by Limerick's Iain Corbett during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Had you been told a Cork team would rack up 6-18 in this Páirc Uí Chaoimh double-header, the smart money may well have been on the hurlers.

But while Pat Ryan’s men stuttered to a six-point victory over Westmeath, John Cleary’s footballers produced a 24-point, triple-scores demolition that leaves winless Limerick needing a Houdini act to avoid relegation to Division 3.

Cork midfielders Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan had goals inside the first 15 minutes while Seán Powter and Brian Hurley soon joined them as all four registered 1-1.

Chris Óg Jones (0-6) and Steven Sherlock (0-5) added 11 points but it was substitute Conor Corbett who stole the show in the second half, never missing an opportunity to impress as he scorched 2-1 onto the scoreboard.

A whopping 6-16 of Cork's total came from open play.

The first major came in the ninth minute. Hurley played an enticing ball to Jones who skinned his marker and laid it across for Maguire to finish. 1-1 to no score.

They only had to wait six more minutes for the next, Ruairí Deane feeding O’Callaghan to complete a devastating counter-attack.

Cork full-back Daniel O’Mahony had a rare own point when palming the ball over to avert any danger of a goal but most of the action was coming at the other end.

In the 33rd minute, Tommy Walsh provided for Powter to tidy home and Cork finished with another 1-2 in stoppage time, with Hurley billowing the net. 4-9 to 0-6 at half-time.

Ray Dempsey made three changes and although Killian Ryan teed up Brian Donovan to crack the crossbar within a minute, it couldn’t alter the course of the game.

Two minutes later, Corbett latched onto a long ball and buried his first senior inter-county goal past Donal O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan saved from Jones, Deane’s rebound was chalked off for a square ball, and Sherlock hit the crossbar but Corbett provided the final flourish, turning his man inside-out before drilling under O’Sullivan.

SCORERS – Cork: C Corbett 2-1; C Óg Jones 0-6; S Sherlock 0-5 (2f); C O’Callaghan, I Maguire, S Powter, B Hurley 1-1 each; M Taylor, E McSweeney 0-1 each. Limerick: C Fahy 0-3; T McCarthy, I Corbett, C McSweeney, J Naughton (f), C Sheehan, B Donovan, H Bourke, M Donovan, D O’Mahony (own point) 0-1 each.

CORK: MA Martin 6; M Shanley 7, D O’Mahony 8, T Walsh 7; L Fahy 7, R Maguire 7, M Taylor 7; C O’Callaghan 8, I Maguire 7; E McSweeney 7, S Powter 7, B O’Driscoll; B Hurley 8, C Óg Jones 8, S Sherlock 7. Subs: R Deane 7 for O’Driscoll (5 inj), C Corbett 8 for Hurley (h-t), K O’Hanlon 6 for I Maguire (42), C Kiely 6 for Fahy (48), S Meehan 6 for Walsh (52), K O’Donovan 6 for Shanley (60), M Cronin 6 for Powter (62).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan 4; D Connolly 4, S O’Dea 4, B Fanning 4; T McCarthy 4, I Corbett 5, C Fahy 7; C McSweeney 4, C Downes 4; P Maher 4, J Naughton 4, C Sheehan 4; B Donovan 4, H Bourke 4, G Brown 4. Subs: J Liston for McCarthy (26-28, blood), M Donovan 5 for Connolly (h-t), P Nash 4 for Maher (h-t), K Ryan 4 for Brown (h-t), A Enright 4 for B Donovan (50), Liston 4 for Bourke (60).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).