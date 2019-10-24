John Brennan: 'When the GAA reveal 150th anniversary team, Bernard Brogan will have a strong case for inclusion'

His greatest afternoon was probably the All-Ireland Final of 2013. Dublin broke Mayo hearts that day, winning by a point. Would they have won it without ‘Berno’s’ contribution of 2-3, all but a point of it from play? Most unlikely!

He also achieved the rare distinction of winning the Player of the Year gong in 2010, without playing in the All-Ireland Final that year. Cork just pipped Dublin in the semi-final, but Brogan had played so well, and done enough scoring damage on the way to the last four, to earn the ultimate respect of his peers.

A year later, Dublin would win it all for the first time in 16 years on that famous day of Stephen Cluxton’s late free. Bernard had the joy of sharing the victory with his brothers Alan and Paul. Alan was Player of the Year that season, a rare honour for brothers to win it back to back.

In those times, Brogan had some cracking battles with Marc O’Se the great Kerry corner-back. In big games in 2009, 2011 and 2013 they marked each other and the pair of them had no trouble in pinpointing the other as the toughest opponent they had ever faced.

Alan and Bernard linked up again memorably in 2015, carrying the ball the length of the pitch at the end of the 2015 All-Ireland Final in a Brogan tandem, for Alan to score the point that sealed the deal against Kerry.

Not for nothing did he have an advertising gig with a crisp company that showed him on posters with his arms wide accompanied by the words ‘King of the Hill’.

For if Cluxton was, and is, the darling of the Hill, Bernard was surely its king.

The one player the faithful on that famous terrace knew would always provide the score to turn a big match Dublin’s way.

The end of Brogan’s time with Dublin was not what he would have wanted. A torn cruciate ligament in 2018 meant he only played against Roscommon in a Super 8s dead rubber, while another game of that ilk, against Tyrone, was his only Championship outing this year as young players came along to take hold of the jersey that had been his since 2009.

With Under-20 attacking talent from this year such as Ciaran Archer and James Doran likely to be promoted soon to the Dublin senior set-up, the odds are that he knew well game time with the Dubs would have been seriously slim in 2020.

Since Bernard and Keira are parents to twins and with an ever-growing consultancy business, working with his cousin James, Bernard surely decided that with Dublin’s five-in-a-row history secured, now was the time to go. Could there be a better time to leave the Dublin dressing-room.

Time waits for no man and not even for one as great as Bernard Brogan. Surely, when the GAA picks its next all-time team, for the Association’s 150th anniversary in 2034, this gifted footballer will earn serious consideration for the slot at the top of the left.

And who will Bernard go head-to-head with for that place? Who else but the Father of Dublin GAA, Kevin Heffernan.

Online Editors