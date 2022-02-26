Joey Wallace’s late goal earns Royals a share of spoils with Offaly

It was the result neither team needed nor wanted. Offaly and Meath desperately required to win in this Allianz FL Division 2 clash at O’Connor Park, Tullamore. But a goal five minutes into injury-time from Meath sub Joey Wallace tied the match up and leaves both sides staring at relegation and potentially life outside the Sam Maguire race unless they make the Leinster final.

Niall McNamee seemed to have won the day for the home team when he finished to the net in the 63rd minute, putting Offaly three points clear in a game where they was never much between the teams on the scoreboard.

All in all, It was a poor quality match and provided ample evidence of why the teams began the day in the relegation spots.

There was some evidence of the coaching work Tomás Ó Sé is doing with Offaly, as their defence got in a few nice blocks and dispossessions.

But maybe he might have brought Maurice Fitzgerald or Colm Cooper up with him from the Kingdom. Offaly, Dylan Hyland excepted, were toothless in attack, often unwilling to shoot when the chance of a score presented itself.

Meath weren’t much better with all five of their first-half points coming from placed balls. When Donal Keogan finally scored from play in the 46th minute, it was Meath’s first such score in 91 minutes of league action, given that they had failed to score from play in the second half of their previous match against Down.

With defeat staring them in the face after McNamee’s goal, Meath did rouse themselves and had chances to save the day, but Paddy Dunican in the Offaly goal made two great saves to keep them on track for victory. Or so it seemed, but a late Meath surge saw them rain high balls into the square and from one of them Wallace eased the ball over the goal-line.

There was a question of whether the player had been in the square before the ball was kicked in, but after consulting his umpires, referee Fergal Kelly let the goal stand and then blew the final whistle.

After the game, Meath manager Andy McEntee didn’t know whether to laugh or cry after his side snatched a share of the spoils from the jaws of defeat.

“We created five good goal chances during the course of the game, but we either put them wide or the Offaly goalkeeper saved well.

“And then right at the end we get a goal out of a ball lobbed into the goalmouth. We deserved something out of the match, but for a long time I didn’t think we were going to get it.”

He at least can be proud of the Meath player’s spirit as they fought on when the day seemed lost.

Only the outcome of Meath’s last three league matches will tell us whether this was a point won or lost in the scrap to stay in Division 2 and the potential knock-on longer term effects on their championship status.

Scorers:

Offaly: N McNamee 1-3 (0-1f); D Hyland 0-4; J Bryant, P Dunican (‘45), M Abbott 0-1 each.

Meath: J Morris 0-4 (2f); J Wallace 1-0; H Hogan 0-2 (2f); S Walsh (f), J Scully, D Keogan, E Harkin 0-1 each.

Teams:

Offaly: P Dunican; D Hogan, J Lalor, N Darby; C Donohue, D Dempsey, C Doyle; B Carroll, J Hayes; K Dolan, M Abbott, D Hyland; J Bryant, N McNamee, R McNamee. Subs: C Donoghue for C Donohue (21), A Sullivan for Donoghue (52), K O’Neill for Bryant (59), C Flynn for Abbott (70), C Egan for R McNamee (72).

Meath: H Hogan; R Clarke, E Harkin, J Muldoon; C Hickey, S McEntee, D Keogan; P Harnan, R Jones; C O’Sullivan, T O’Reilly, M Costello; J Scully, S Walsh, J Morris. Subs: J O’Connor for Hickey (17), R Ryan for Clarke (31), E Wallace for O’Reilly (52), J Wallace for O’Sullivan (53), J McEntee for Costello (68).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).