Joey Cunningham on cloud nine as he points Kildare to victory

Joey Cunningham scored a brilliant 9 points as Kildare kicked their Leinster Football Championship campaign off with a home win over Offaly.

Cunningham scored his team’s first five points to put Kildare 0-5 to 0-2 ahead before they scored their first goal in the 17th minute.

Evan Donnelly was the provider for Tadhg Donlon and the wing forward finished well when one on one with the Offaly goalkeeper.

Cian Keaveny added Kildare’s second in the 23rd minute to put the home side 2-7 to 0–3 ahead.

Offaly had their best spell in response, Cillain Bourke getting a goal as they scored 1-2, and Kildare led 2-8 to 1-5 at the break

Referee Stephen Fagan had to be replaced in the 37th minute after picking up an injury and his replacement Stephen Murphy was only on the field a couple of minutes when he showed Offaly centre back Enda McLoughlin a second yellow card.

Despite that, Bourke scored a second goal and Offaly were back to within two points at one stage.

However, with substitute Jack McCabe adding their third goal and Cunningham bringing his tally to nine, Kildare pulled away in the final quarter.

SCORERS – Kildare: J Cunningham 0-9 (4fs), J McCabe 1-1, T Donlon 1-0, C Keaveny 1-0, H Redmond 0-2, E Donnelly 0-1, C Moore 0-1f, L O’Connor 0-1. Offaly: C Bourke 2-0, F Carney 0-4fs, R Carney 0-2 (1f), K Bryan 0-1, R Grehan 0-1, R Carroll 0-1, C McKeon 0-1, C Weldon 0-1m

KILDARE – C Moore; L Kelly, R Murray, M Chambers; J Donnelly, S Murphy, C Moran; E Boyle, B Ryan; D Kinch, J Cunningham, T Donlon; C Keaveny, E Donnelly, H Redmond. Subs: J McCabe for Keaveny (38); A Jordan for Kelly (47); L O’Connor for Boyle (50); D Cooke for Kinch (57); R Lawlor for Murray (57).

OFFALY – D Keoghan; R Grehan, P Kenna, H Goulding; C McKeon, E McLoughlin, B Carroll; C Bourke, M Mulrooney; C Egan, R Carney, C Foran; D Bates, K Bryan, F Carney. Subs: C Bracken for Bates (28); H Grant for Mulrooney (50); R Geoghegan for Grehan (57); C Weldon for F Carney (60); C Kelly for R Carney (63).

REF – S Fagan (Wicklow), replaced by S Murphy (Louth) after 37 mins