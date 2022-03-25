Joe O’Connor will finally get to savour his first competitive start as Kerry football captain against relegation-threatened Tyrone on Sunday.

The Austin Stacks man was nominated by his club earlier this year, but a knee injury suffered in their Munster club final defeat to St Finbarr’s delayed his chance to impress in his new leadership role.

But having come off the bench against Armagh last weekend, O’Connor will now partner his namesake, Diarmuid, in the Kerry engine-room.

Even though Kerry have already qualified for the Allianz FL Division 1 final with a game to spare, manager Jack O’Connor has resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes … perhaps not a complete surprise, given this will be viewed as an opportunity to avenge last year’s surprise All-Ireland semi-final reversal.

However, there are still five alterations from the team that started at the Athletic Grounds. Shaun Murphy returns in place of Shane Ryan, as O’Connor continues to rotate his goalkeeping options.

O’Connor’s first league start (after some cameo appearances last year) comes at the midfield expense of Jack Barry.

Meanwhile, up front, David Clifford returns after initially being rested against Armagh only to come off the bench and hit 1-2 while there are further recalls for Micheál Burns and Paul Geaney.

The three forwards losing out in the reshuffle are Paudie Clifford and the Spillane brothers, Adrian and Killian.

Gavin White is listed among the subs after recovering from a hamstring injury shipped on the first day of the league in Kildare, but there is still no sign of long-term absentee David Moran while Dara Moynihan again misses out with a slight knock.

Kerry (NFL v Tyrone): S Murphy; D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J O’Connor; S O’Brien, J Savage, M Burns; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs: S Ryan, P Clifford, J Barry, A Spillane, K Spillane, G Horan, D Roche, P Warren, G Crowley, G White, É Ó Conchúir.

Waterford (NFL v Cavan): P Hunt; C Burke, D Ó Cathasaigh, A Jones; J O’Sullivan, D Guiry, B Looby; J Curry, M Curry; C Murray, J O’Leary, J Walsh; T O’Connell, D Hallihan, D Corcoran.

Limerick (NFL v Fermanagh): D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; C Sheehan, I Corbett, P Maher; D Treacy, C Fahy; A Enright, B Donovan, J Naughton; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke.

Tipperary (NFL v London): M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, J Harney; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, R Kiely; Conal Kennedy, M Russell; M Kehoe, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O’Shea, C Sweeney, S O’Connor.