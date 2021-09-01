Joe McQuillan to referee All-Ireland football final

Referee Joe McQuillan is set to take charge of the All-Ireland SFC final on Saturday week.

Joe McQuillan is to take charge of his fourth All-Ireland football final as referee when Mayo meet Tyrone on Saturday week.

McQuillan is understood to be the choice for the game, 10 years on from his first All-Ireland final when Dublin beat Kerry.

Since then he has refereed the 2013 and 2017 All-Ireland finals, both involving Dublin and Mayo.

He has already handled Tyrone's Ulster semi-final against Donegal in July and the Galway/Roscommon Connacht semi-final.

He has become a familiar face to Tyrone through his handling of so many of their tense championship battles with Donegal over the last decade.

There had been some expectation that after sitting out the All-Ireland semi-finals, David Gough would step up for his second final, having refereed the drawn Dublin/Kerry final in 2019.

It will be McQuillan's first time to referee an All-Ireland final involving a team from his own province of Ulster.