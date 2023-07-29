‘Joe getting the sack saved my skin because I was getting the bullet first’ – Pat Spillane on Brolly’s RTE departure

Michael Lyster, right, with panalists, from left, Colm O'Rourke, Joe Brolly and Pat Spillane ahead of Lyster's final Sunday Game

Pat Spillane has suggested that Joe Brolly’s departure from RTE in 2019 gave the Kerryman an extra two years in the pundit’s chair.

Brolly, Spillane and Colm O’Rourke – the three former long-time pundits on the Sunday Game – were reunited this weekend on the latest Breaking Ball with Philly McMahon.

In a wide ranging chat, they talked about RTE’s decision to change the guard, the state of modern day punditry and also gave their verdicts on this weekend’s mouth-watering All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry.

Joe Brolly, Pat Spillane and Colm O’Rourke together again for the All-Ireland final preview

“Joe saved my skin because I was getting the bullet first. I was the first to get my P45 and Joe saved me. I got two more years (at RTE),” said Spillane.

When asked did he “think that (was true)”, Spillane responded: “Do I think it? I know it.”

O’Rourke weighed in, backing Spillane and Brolly and criticising RTE for not keeping them on.

“Joe and Pat were irreplaceable. RTE didn’t realise they had it so good,” said the Meath manager.

On modern day punditry, O’Rourke added: “Unless people are talking about people and saying ‘I don’t bloody well agree with him’ or ‘he is a fool’ or ‘that’s a stupid comment to make or whatever’. The people on the show have to make comments that are going to generate some controversy, some conversation, some debate. Otherwise you have pure blandness.”

Spillane added: “What we get now in all sports analysis on all TV stations is generic and bland and it’s a bit like having a f****g McDonald’s. It satisfies a need and an hour later you are starved.

“You watch sports analysis now and an hour later you haven’t a feckin’ clue what they said. But by Jaysus, when Colm or Joe were on, they were talking about us on Monday, they were talking about us Tuesday and they were still talking about us Wednesday. And f**k it that meant we were doing a good job.”

Brolly added that current debate is not compatible with what GAA people talk about.

"If you went into the clubhouse in Ballymun and you talked about Gaelic football the way they do on RTE, people would be looking at you saying, ‘is that fella alright’?" said Brolly.

You can watch the full show below.

Joe Brolly, Pat Spillane and Colm O’Rourke together again for the All-Ireland final preview