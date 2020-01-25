Joe Brolly: 'The thing about Mayo is they have always understood the point of the game is to try to win'

I was delighted to be on telly with Murphy's old teammate Rory Kavanagh, who was looking remarkably slim. "I'm back to my normal weight," he said, "12-and-a-half stone." When Jimmy McGuinness took over in 2011, he put Rory on a weight-gain regime, feeding him like a foie gras goose. "I was drinking three protein shakes a day, and two tubs of ice cream. Jimmy would ring me every night after training to make sure I had finished my ice cream."

Rory went to 14-and-a-half stone in just five months and by mid-2012 he was a heavyweight midfielder on a heavyweight team that surged irresistibly to the All-Ireland. That team was full of character and conviction and it is clear from this game that the current Donegal team have not as yet reached anywhere near the level of cohesion and purpose to win big.

In the first half, a hesitant and experimental Mayo team were saved from annihilation by Donegal's lack of conviction. Donegal's man-to-man kick-out press was a huge success in that period. David Clarke lost eight of his 17 kick-outs, with Donegal scoring off three of those turnovers. In the same period, Shaun Patton successfully found a team mate from 100 per cent of his kick-outs.

Yet Donegal squandered this advantage by missing nine point-scoring chances, kicking five bad wides and four into the keeper's hands.

Mayo could not find a way through Donegal's defence (Donegal played with a full-time sweeper in front of the full- back) and only an outrageous fluked goal from James Carr (stemming from Jamie Brennan kicking a weak shot into Clarke's hands) kept Mayo in the game.

In the second half, Mayo brought in Tommy Conroy (who was very lively), Aidan O'Shea, Kevin McLoughlin and James Durcan and suddenly the game was turned on its head. Now, Patton was struggling with his kick-outs, Clarke was flying with his, Mayo were swarming all over Donegal and Donegal were in trouble.

Or rather, they would have been in trouble had it not been for Murphy, who was simply imperious, winning kick- outs, taking improbable high catches, stroking over a series of monstrous frees and generally bucking the trend.

That second half was very similar to what happened between these two in their Super 8 match in Castlebar last year, when Donegal's young players buckled under the Mayo pressure and only Murphy stood between his team and disaster.

With a minute of the six minutes of injury-time left, and Donegal three points ahead, Durcan won possession about 35 yards out and took off towards goal in a manner that suggested he was not settling for a consolation point. A 20-yard screamer flew into the top corner, the Mayo supporters went wild, and we had an epic finale to an excellent contest.

The thing about this Mayo team is that they have always understood that the point of the game is to try to win. They express themselves. They do not play conservatively. They have a go.

Unlike say Derry, who like 80 per cent of county teams play going-through- the-motions football, a type of limbo that has systematically destroyed the beautiful game. Not for Mayo the mass zonal defence or the endless keep ball. Instead, they give us surprises and fun and excitement. Most of all, they guarantee a contest.

The problem in Gaelic football is the sweeper or sweepers occupying the attacking zone. The GAA instead came up with an answer to a problem that didn't exist: The offensive mark. It is worth pointing out that in the 80 minutes of this game, there was only one offensive mark taken, by Michael Murphy, after 30 minutes. One.

Afterwards, James Horan complained about the referee, saying on telly, "We didn't get much from David."

This is pathetic. This Mayo team do not need more excuses and in the context of their epic second-half comeback (against a very heavy wind) it was a sour end.

Leaving the ground afterwards, I bumped into Mark McHugh, the first GAA sweeper. "Ah," I said, "the man who ruined Gaelic football." I will not repeat his response.

Online Editors