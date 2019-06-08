Joe Brolly: 'The game was over after four minutes. The short list of challengers to Dublin just got even shorter'

Tyrone, bafflingly, continued to play as though Donegal were not playing a blanket defence at all. That was it really. Mickey Harte looked on with the puzzled expression of a monkey doing a jigsaw.

So, Tyrone reached half-time seven points behind, and it could have been worse, with Jamie Brennan hitting the woodwork in the 17th minute when he was clean through. Tyrone must have spent the half-time break praying because they came out in the second half and continued to play as though Donegal weren’t playing a blanket defence. Divine intervention has its limits. God must have had better things to do at 5.30 yesterday than give Michael Murphy a hamstring injury, or strike down Eoghan Bán Gallagher, or straighten Colm Cavanagh’s feet.

The game was won and lost by the managers. Tyrone’s didn’t appear to have considered the possibility that Donegal would glue them up by swarming the scoring zone, even though this tactic is in Donegal’s DNA. So, when Donegal dropped back to prevent Tyrone’s tactic of kicking long to the square, Tyrone didn’t adapt. Had it been the Dubs, they would immediately have clocked the blanket defence and moved to plan B. As it was, Tyrone laboured forlornly to their doom. It was all very depressing for Tyrone folk.

There were two tactical issues: Firstly, with Donegal dropping back in such numbers, and Hugh McFadden stationing himself on the 14, the early long ball game that had worked to such great effect for Tyrone during the league was not a runner. Instead of either pushing right up on Donegal or switching to a similar zonal defence themselves to mirror Donegal, Tyrone elected to do nothing. God helps those who help themselves.

Secondly, in deciding not to push up on the Donegal zonal defenders, they left them free to roam forward unmarked. Donegal, with Ryan McHugh and Eoghan Bán Gallagher running amok from wing back, and with poor Tyrone running towards their own goal with their backs to the play, casting desperate glances over their right and left shoulders, cut through them with ease.

Once Jamie Brennan (who is turning into a seriously entertaining forward) was put through for his goal in the fourth minute, the game was over.

Long before half-time, Tyrone, with zero guidance from the sideline, had given up. The players need to be given the platform to play and this is the manager’s job. It was either wilful blindness or stupidity. In the event, the second half was lacklustre in the extreme. Tyrone didn’t change tack, so Donegal knew that all they needed to do was go through the motions and not do anything daft.

Tyrone proceeded to collapse completely, kicking ball over the sideline, hand-passing it to Donegal men, taking pot shots and generally embarrassing themselves. The comical highlight was when Niall Morgan soloed out to the half-way line, handpassed it straight to a Donegal man and almost suffered the ignominy of a goal being kicked back over his head to the empty net. Why Jamie Brennan didn’t take it on I will never know. Instead he hesitated, was fouled, and Michael Murphy nailed the free.

Murphy was awesome. He took four remarkable catches in the second half from long kick-outs, kicked two great points from play, set up several scores, nailed three placed balls and generally controlled the game.

Brennan was electric in the first half but tired near the end and was taken off, not before he had kicked 1-3. Gallagher looked like the Road Runner from the Wile E Coyote cartoons, and looks like he will take over the mantle from Jack McCaffrey as the man most likely to leave burn marks on Croke Park. Every time he put on the burners, the crowd gasped and giggled. He is ridiculously fast, and has the skills to go with it.

By the 28th minute of the first half, Donegal had a 100 per cent success rate from their own kick-outs. Tyrone had 25 per cent. Tyrone had resorted to pot-shots from far out and humorous, panicky efforts up into the air. Donegal, meanwhile, were able to take good shots from inside the scoring area. By the end of the game, Donegal had 98 per cent kick-out accuracy; Tyrone 56 per cent. This statistic exemplified the lack of confidence in the Tyrone squad and the way they so dramatically went to pieces.

Tiernan McCann was injured in the second half and substituted, and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer fellow. Earlier in the half, he was captured by the TV cameras appearing to grab the Donegal corner back Stephen McMenamin by the face, digging his fingers into his mouth and ripping at the side of his mouth and lips while jabbing his foot into his head as the Donegal player lay on the ground face up. He is certain to get a lengthy ban for such behavior. Mickey Harte will probably say (to the tiny SKY viewing audience?) that it was trial by TV and that RTE has an agenda, but no one is listening to that tired bullshit.

The very short list of credible opponents for the Dubs just became shorter.

