Joe Brolly: 'Pseudoscience is turning sport into a tyranny - and it has seeped into GAA and the Irish rugby team'

Ireland had the benefit of a motivational talk beforehand by Enda McNulty, their strategic thought partner, and eight years of pre-programming by Joe Schmidt, who makes the boring priest in Fr Ted look like Peter Kay.

"Hopefully the guys are able to visualize the process and when we work through the phases on match-day, their ability to enact that process is automatic."

"Fascinating point Joe, can you put that in simpler terms for our viewers?"

"Of course Darragh. What I'm trying to get across is that what any player needs is a mind-map of what the map-creator is contemplating when they break down the potential inputs for any phase of play."

Tommy Bowe told me once about Ireland training under Schmidt. How they would spend hours and days studying a chart containing a complicated manoeuvre, then walking through it. Then jogging. Then at speed. Then with opposition. In this perversion of sport, the players become mere figures on a chess board. "It was unbelievably boring Joe."

Inevitably, Ireland have become one of the most boring teams in the world, surrounded by plastic commercialism and false science. The 'conscious positivity' that is part of Ireland's programming, involving visualising victory, meditation sessions and squad sing-a-longs to Queen's 'We Will Rock You' must make the All Blacks grin. They have the haka. We have 'Ireland's Call'.

Before the match, Steve Hansen was asked how he would deal with all of Schmidt's miniscule scientific planning. He smiled, and said, "You can't plan for everything that happens in a game of rugby. Sometimes, the boys just have to play."

The team warm-ups were instructive. Ireland warmed up with a series of complicated drills, overseen by several coaches blowing their whistles furiously. The New Zealand boys, meanwhile, jogged about their half of the pitch slinging passes to each other and chatting. As Paul Rees of the Guardian put it: "Therein lay the difference. The All Blacks' coaches watched from afar, as if taking a mere passing interest. The difference between school and university."

This is the crucial point. Deviation from the system is unacceptable. Spontaneity, adventure, imagination and creativity are banned and soon disappear. Players who cannot hack a Joe Schmidt-style regime, who get bored and frustrated and depressed by it, are discarded. It is sport from the laptop, for the laptop. Is it any wonder Ireland's players flounder when they face creativity, as they did, for example, against Argentina in 2015, or Japan a few weeks ago?

I watched Schmidt as the game unfolded, in those ridiculous situation rooms they all sit in nowadays, tapping robotically on that laptop, and thought of Eamonn Coleman and Brian McEniff shouldering each other in front of the dug-outs in Clones, the crowd roaring as they went at it. Schmidt sat there tapping away like a drone operator in a control room, as his children contemplated the malfunction of the map creator's mind-map.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's grown-ups were playing the game, on the cuff, off the cuff, with a glorious self-expression borne of a culture of playing the game to its fullest limits.

Simply put, All Blacks are treated like adults, so they behave like adults. They look and sound like grown ups, on and off the field. Of course they have tactics and strategies, but these are guidelines. Beyond that, it is up to them. So, they are alert to all the possibilities of the game. More than that, they relish playing the game.

They love it, because they are allowed to play it to its fullest potential. An audacious chip and run. A beautiful kick to the sideline to a team-mate. Magnificent mazy solo running then a perfect long pass or maybe a mistake. Then, the game becomes something special: something mysterious and surprising and delightful. Something that makes us shake our heads and laugh out loud.

The whole point of sport is to inspire us. If it doesn't do that, it becomes more or less pointless, like watching blanket defensive Gaelic football, or underage development squads, where paid coaches teach them nonsense like the triple transition blast-off or the multiple re-start transition.

This reduction of Gaelic football to a computer programme has achieved what Joe Schmidt has achieved with Ireland. It has turned a generation of footballers into icons on a computer, performing hum-drum tasks over and over and getting in trouble if they don't. It has created a tyranny.

The coach who follows these principles becomes a controlling figure. The players are merely there to do his bidding. It is a dictatorship, bringing with it many of the unhealthy values associated with dictatorships. The coach generally demands obedience in every aspect of the player's life. The player in turn must be subservient in order to remain in the squad.

It is striking that the great teams do not subscribe to this pseudo scientific nonsense. So, Dublin go out and play with flair and adventure. Con O'Callaghan, Jack McCaffrey and the boys take risks as a matter of course. It is no coincidence that they completed five in a row, playing mostly against pre-programmed teams who no longer know how to play the game.

Like the All Blacks, they play the game as they see it, adapting on the field and playing with creativity and courage. After I wrote a column about this sort of stuff last year, I got a text from one of the greatest Dublin players of the current team saying: 'Enjoyed your scientific gobbledegook piece today Joe. I cannot believe fellas are getting paid to coach this crap. F*** me. This is what's wrong with the game . . . Pathetic.'

So, when Eoin Murchan picked up the ball 70 metres from goal in the All-Ireland final replay, he saw a gap and thought to himself 'I can do this'. Murchan, who had never scored before for the Dubs, galloped through the startled Kerry defence and scored a wonder goal with the aplomb of Messi.

Murchan didn't see what all the fuss was about. This is because the culture is grown up, on and off the field. They enjoy playing the game for the game's sake. As Dean Rock said after the final: "With Jim it is family and friends first, then work, then football." Which is uncannily similar to the All Blacks' culture. The players feel free to play because they are free to play.

Likewise Corofin, for whom risk-taking and self-expression is normal. Their corner backs often pop up to score a goal in big games. They enjoy conjuring, solving and experimenting. We delight in watching them, whether we are from Corofin, Dungiven or Enniskillen. It is no coincidence they are the kingpins of club football.

Or take Crossmaglen, arguably Ireland's greatest ever football village. I went to the Armagh county final last Sunday. Approaching the last quarter, Cross went six points behind after a goal from Ballymacnabb's Jack Grugan, who tortured them this year and last in the final. In the next ten minutes, Cross scored 1-9, blitzing their opponents with a dazzling array of scores from backs, midfielders and forwards. Like the All Blacks, or the Dubs, or Corofin, come the business end of the game, they look as though they have extra players on the field.

When their iconic 2010-'12 team played St Eunan's of Letterkenny in the Ulster championship some years ago, their joint manager Gareth O'Neill (Rian's da) set the tone by belting the St Eunan's water boy, Eamonn O'Boyle, with his shoulder as he walked past the Cross subs' bench, landing him on his arse and sending the crowd in the Athletic Grounds into uproar.

St Eunan's Brendan Devenney came out of the dug-out and made a move towards big Gareth, then thought better of it and blurted out, "There's no need for that big man." Gareth is the nearest thing Cross have to a strategic thought partner.

It was depressing last weekend watching good Irish players trapped in a prison fashioned by their coach. Just as it was depressing watching Kevin Walsh's Galway or Derek McGrath's Waterford.

One of the most bizarre moments ever seen on Irish TV screens was Donal Óg and Derek on The Sunday Game when they argued that no one appreciated their scientific brand of hurling because the hurling fraternity are secret admirers of Maggie Thatcher and the British empire.

Des Cahill might have pointed out that it could be because their brand of hurling doesn't work and looks awful, but like the rest of us, he was probably too gobsmacked to say anything.

In the end, great teams and great sport are only possible where players are treated like adults. Computer games are for kids.

