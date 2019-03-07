Joe Brolly: 'People tend to overestimate James Horan's powers as a miracle worker with Mayo'

Joe Brolly has warned Mayo fans who are expecting a serious All Ireland challenge under James Horan to think again, suggesting that Horan himself doesn't even believe the Westeners have it in them.

Horan is back at the helm for a second stint with Mayo and despite a positive start to the Allianz Football League, they have lost their last two to Dublin and Galway respectively.

Galway maintained their recent stranglehold over their Connacht rivals with a 1-11 to 0-12 win in Castelbar last weekend, their seventh victory over Mayo in the last four years.

Horan enjoyed the upper hand over Galway during his first stint in charge of the county but last weekend's result is proof Horan's ability to lead Mayo to the Promised Land is wishful thinking, according to Brolly.

"That's quite a while ago (When Horan's Mayo had the better of Galway) and people tend to overestimate James' powers as a miracle worker with Mayo," said Brolly, speaking on Independent.ie's GAA Podcast The Throw In, in association with Allianz.

"In a big All Ireland test against Donegal they flopped. The game was over after seven/eight minutes. Tactically, the failure to get the match up right against Michael Murphy and the failure to recognise the way Donegal played the game – those were managerial issues, to an extent at least.

"Again in 2013 when he allowed Ger Cafferkey to play full back and Bernard Brogan simply mauled him and got two crucial goals at crucial times. The first goal was entirely a training ground move that had been worked by the Dubs in anticipation of Bernard being in that match up.

"OK, they were dominant in Connacht during that time and played some very good football but they never looked like winning an All Ireland.

"If truth be told, it was the teams that came thereafter, the epic All Ireland semi final draw and replay which Mayo should have won when Holmes and Connelly were in charge and Aidan O'Shea played his best-ever football for Mayo.

"Even closer were the two finals under Rochford where, in both those games, they were dreadfully unlucky. So I think people need to be realistic about James coming back and it looks to me that he is simply playing safe. He doesn't believe Mayo can win an All Ireland."

Online Editors