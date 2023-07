Dessie Farrell’s troops almost pay the price for taking Farney men for granted

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan is tackled by Killian Lavelle of Monaghan during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

An elated Colm O’Rourke managed his county to Tailteann Cup triumph and in doing so, became the first GAA person in history to conduct part of their post-match interview in Latin.