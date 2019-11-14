Joe Brolly: 'Mayo haven't won an All-Ireland because they don't trust each and are not a group of equals'

Mayo GAA has been under the spotlight recently with a row between the County Board and millionaire fan Tim O'Leary, who is holding back €250k funding because he is unhappy with governance issues and a lack of transparency on where the money is being spent.

While the much-publicised row has raised questions about governance at County Board level, Sunday Independent columnist Brolly has reaffirmed his belief that there is a culture problem within the Mayo camp.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Star today, Brolly compared Mayo to the Dublin side before their first All-Ireland in 16 years back in 2011.

He says Pat Gilroy came in and changed the whole Dublin culture and that Mayo had the chance to do that under Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly in 2016 before a player heave led to their dismissal.

"The truth is the truth. The truth is that a group of Mayo players conspired - and it was a huge shock in Mayo at the time - against two of their own, Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly.

"Noel and Pat tried to change the culture of the group from one of entitlement and individuality."

Brolly accused Mayo of being "spoiled, mollycoddled, blame-everybody else brats" in a Sunday Independent column after their 2016 All-Ireland final defeat and he maintains his belief that they celebrate mediocrity in the county.

"Mayo have had more chances than anyone else to win an All-Ireland. They haven't won one because, in the end, they don't trust each other because it's not a group of equals.

"There's all this guff that follows them around. Standing ovations...it's the celebration of mediocrity.

"I can understand how that seems harsh on Mayo supporters. Many of them know the truth, though, the truth of what happened to Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly."

