Joe Brolly: Like cricket, Gaelic football is no longer watchable sober

Kieran McGeeney hasn't won a trophy in his 15 years in management. Photo: Sportsfile© Sportsfile

Joe Brolly

My son Niall says the GAA should sell tickets for the last 10 minutes of games. The rule makers are incompetent and have been unable to do their job (Exhibit A: The Mark), so the spectacle has been ruined.