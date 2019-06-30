Joe Brolly: 'Donegal are the only team with the potential to beat Dublin - and a Mayo man is a big reason why'

To the right of me, Cavan employed a static, predictable routine, players queued up waiting their turn. To the left of me, Donegal smoothly ran through a bewildering array of complex drills, players weaving in and out, working goals, points, executing delicate hand-passes under fierce pressure, moving seamlessly from one routine to another, coach Stephen Rochford in the midst of them, orchestrating this organised chaos. This wasn't so much warming up the bodies as warming up the minds.

Donegal talisman Michael Murphy and manager Declan Bonner celebrate among their supporters in Clones. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

I have seen another team using this type of pre-match routine many times before. The similarities with Corofin - who Rochford managed to a beautiful, ruthless All-Ireland club championship in 2015 - didn't end with the warm-up. From the throw-in, this was a team that was part-Donegal, part-Corofin and it was clear that the outcome was inevitable.

By half-time the score was 0-13 to 0-5 and it could have been a lot worse if the electrifying Jamie Brennan had taken a split-second longer before shooting for goal, and Paddy McGrath had hand-passed across the square to the unmarked Paddy McBrearty instead of getting all excited and shooting for goal himself. Donegal men were breaking through from all angles and positions and Cavan were trying to put a brave face on it.

If the kick-out strategies were classic Corofin, then Shaun Patton's restarts were reminiscent of a great golfer, chatting with his caddy before selecting the right club, then chipping, pitching and driving the ball with pinpoint accuracy.

Four times in the first half, he drove his kick-out over the top into the space vacated by the right half-forward, for Michael Murphy and Ciaran Thompson to run on to, setting attacks in motion. Twice, he sliced inch-perfect kicks to McGrath and then Odhran McFadden-Ferry as they waited on the right touchline, skimming the size five agonisingly out of reach of the Cavan forwards. This wasn't so much championship football as championship golf.

One would not have been surprised if halfway through the second half, just for the hell of it, Patton had landed a kick-out through the open window of the press box into the arms of Martin McHugh, then bowed to the crowd as they performed a Mexican wave.

As Cavan chased shadows, Donegal feasted on Raymond Galligan's long kick-outs, winning five out of seven in the first half alone. Their kick-out press was another lynch pin of their victory, leaving Cavan with no respite. A number of commentators have suggested that Donegal play a blanket defence, but they do nothing of the sort.

Instead, they play a Dublin-style tracker defence, where the forwards drop off their men by around five to 10 metres, stay goalside of them, then engage them when they come to the mid-line. This has the effect of slowing the opposition down as they come out of their own defence, denying them an overlap or a counter-attack and congesting their attacking area. It has the additional crucial advantage that each opposition player is being man-marked, so there is no confusion on the part of the defensive team as to who is marking whom.

With Hugh McFadden playing the Cian O'Sullivan sweeping role on the 21, Donegal tackling ferociously without fouling, and playing with absolute courage and commitment, Cavan were subjected to a brutal shut-out.

There was much to admire, but the real joy of Donegal's performance was their attacking play. Cavan worked very hard and got 12 and 13 men behind the 45, but Donegal systematically cut them to pieces, three and four of them working in little pockets of space along the flanks, weaving, working the ball slowly at times, then suddenly accelerating, catching the cover off guard and showing great kicking skills to execute their chances. This was football played as much with the mind as the body. They began the game by picking off scores from around 35 yards, which drew Cavan out. Then, as their lead mounted and Cavan were forced to push up on them, they switched their attention to creating good scoring chances inside the danger area. Cavan worked hard but there was nothing they could do against an opposition that was virtually flawless in every aspect of the game.

Superb kick-outs. Top class high-fielding. Terrific tackling. Lethal right and left-footed free takers. Flying-machines everywhere. Absolute conviction. Voracious appetite. At the half-time whistle, Mickey Graham could be seen anxiously talking into his radio mic, presumably explaining that he would be home in good time for the Sunday dinner. Thing is, Cavan didn't do much wrong. They worked hard but were ruthlessly outworked. They tackled hard but Donegal walked through them anyway. They ran hard but Donegal ran harder. In every part of the contest they were overmatched.

Clones is the Bangladesh of Ulster. Everything is for sale in this capital of gombeenism. On Ulster final day it is a giant car-boot sale. Every garden and laneway and field entrance has people of all ages holding cardboard signs advertising car-parking for €5 as men, women and children step out onto the roadway like the zombie apocalypse trying to usher passing cars into their patch.

Even the GAA club - in the true spirit of the Gael - was charging €5 for fellow GAA members to park in their carpark. Ten minutes into the second half I had seen enough and was able to get away without enduring the usual two hour traffic jam as people vainly try to get their cars out of jam-packed fields and front gardens onto the logjammed roads. The sooner Casement is built the better.

On the morning of the All-Ireland semi-final in 2014, I wrote a column predicting that Donegal would beat Dublin, under the headline 'Even the greatest can be floored - Donegal possess the tactical nous to land knockout blow,' which caused me to be derided up until the throw-in. To this day, that Donegal team has been the only group to beat Jim Gavin's Dublin in championship football.

Most teams are terrified of the Dubs, making their era of domination easier than it should be. On Sunday, we saw an excellent example of this as Meath succumbed to pure fear and big, strong, fit lads with plenty of football in them skittered around Croke Park like lambs. The game was over before it started, with the Dubs able to canter through it with embarrassing ease.

Even after holding off Armagh last night, there's no reason to think Mayo's best hasn't come and gone, eternally searching for excuses, never possessing the unity or the humility to beat the Dubs. Tyrone are all over the place, with a manager who is tactically confused and a team that is playing accordingly. When it comes to the crunch, they won't be given the room Kildare gave them last night.

Kerry are solo-runners, wide open at the back (Cork could easily have had five goals against them last weekend), refusing to build their game plan around the man who may well be the greatest forward the game has seen.

Sadly, David Clifford has been reduced to a bit player performing the odd trick, twiddling his thumbs as he waits in vain for the ball to be kicked in. It is a dumb strategy that guarantees failure. Connacht has gotten so poor - with a pampered Mayo and a disastrously mismanaged Galway - that a courageous, united but mediocre Roscommon team has won two of the last three Connacht titles. But now, finally, a contender for the Dublin crown has emerged.

Donegal, it seems, are not afraid of anyone. They have a sprinkling of veterans with All-Ireland medals. They have a group of young, powerful, skilful flying machines. They have height and aerial power. Their 'keeper is a delight. They possess inventive strategies for every aspect of the game. And in Murphy they have a leader for the ages, a leader who ensures the group is never overawed and always keeps its feet on the ground, a leader whose primary interest is the good of Donegal football and its football people.

McBrearty was interviewed after the match last week and he said: "It has been my great privilege since the age of 17 to play with Michael. He is always the first man at training and trains harder than everyone else. It is some boost to everybody when your best player is also your hardest working player." Donegal's game plan under Declan Bonner and Stephen Rochford has released Murphy again (after the dour Gallagher years) to show what he can do. Michael's fifth Ulster senior medal is not a coincidence.

I tipped Donegal to win an All-Ireland when I saw them in the flesh in a McKenna Cup game in 2011. I backed them to beat the Dubs in 2014 because of what I saw when I watched them in the quarter-final that year. Having been there on Sunday, I think they are the only team with the potential to beat the Dubs, so long as Murphy stays fit.

Bonner's inspired decision to bring in Rochford and give him freedom over the game plan has helped bring them to a brilliant Ulster title. How ironic if yet another self-inflicted Mayo wound were to bring Donegal the game's greatest prize.

