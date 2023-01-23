Joe Brolly accuses GAA of ‘cowardice’ over decision not to review Crokes’ extra player and demands replay of All-Ireland Club final

Joe Brolly insists that the GAA’s ‘reputation is at stake’ as the row over Sunday’s controversial All-Ireland club SFC final rumbles on and that the only “honourable option is to order a replay”.

Kilmacud Crokes' had too many players on the pitch late in the game. Dara Mullin was positioned on the goal line defending a 45 at the death, having been replaced by Conor Casey just seconds earlier. But he didn't come off until after the kick was taken and the ball went dead.

It's understood that Glen sought clarification from GAA officials this afternoon (MON) and that Croke Park have indicated that they will leave it to the Derry club to decide if they want to raise an objection, rather than make a decision on it themselves.

And speaking on Newstalk’s Off The Ball tonight (MON), Brolly insists that by not stepping in the GAA was ‘abdicating its responsibility’ and that ‘people in the north are saying this would never have happened if it was the other way around.

“The GAA’s reputation is at stake,” said the Derry 1993 All-Ireland winner.

“This isn’t a private matter between Watty Graham’s and Kilmacud, this is about the integrity of the game itself. And part one, which is where rule 6.44 is, is about the fundamental ground rules of the GAA and one of those is that 15 players play against 15. And rule 6.44 really only gives three options, well it only gives three options.

"Once it is proved there has been a breach then the GAA can either fine, order a forfeiture or a replay. And the rules specifically says that the decision they make depends on the circumstances."

Brolly insists the positioning of Paul Mannion on the field – to bring to 17 the number of Crokes players on the field as Glen pushed for a late goal – wasn’t an issue. But he insisted that Mullin taking up a position to defend his goal couldn’t be overlooked.

“You have a situation like this one where a player who is substituted instead of going off goes to the goal line and takes up a defensive position in the centre of the goal line to defend the last critical play,” he said.

"Don’t forget that Glen had almost scored a goal from the previous play whenever Conor Glass pulled on it on the ground and the keeper made a save.

“And on that last play, (Ryan) Doogan, the Maghera full back, he tried to flick the ball on and missed it by a whisker.

"And if it he had flicked it on it would have gone goalwards and you have been in the extraordinary situation where it may well have been Dara Mullin who saved it.

"You can see him coming out with the ball doing a one-two kicking it in the air and the referee blows the whistle.

“So it is quite clearly a flagrant breach of the rule. This is a player who is continuing to take part in the game after he has been substituted. It is nothing to do with the referee or the linesmen - the responsibility within the rule is placed on the team itself.

"So it’s not a technical breach, it’s a flagrant breach. You have an extra man defending the last play and it seems to me the only honourable option is for the GAA is to order a replay.

“And it is most disappointing to me, I think it is a total act of cowardice, an abdication of their responsibility to now say today they are not.... because they have the power under rule 6.44.

"(The) two ways it operates is either on an objection from the club and in this case it will be proved because it is accepted the breach occurred - we can all see that.

"But the committee in charge can investigate it themselves and they have said today oh no they are not going to do that. I am in disbelief about that.

“If this was the IRFU or FIFA the replay would have already have been ordered and I dare say the general feeling in the north is if this had been the other way round the replay would be ordered.

"There’s going to be all sorts of speculation out there caused by the GAA abdicating its responsibility and people in the north are saying this would never have happened if it was the other way around, whether that is right or wrong it is serious reputational damage to the GAA.

"And now Glen are in the terrible position of having to make the objection.”