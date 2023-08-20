Jimmy Lee poised to take over as Limerick football manager

Jimmy Lee is poised to follow the lead of his brother Billy by becoming Limerick’s new senior football manager.

Lee will succeed Mark Fitzgerald, who took over on an interim basis after Ray Dempsey’s ill-starred tenure came to a dramatic end last March, the Mayo man stepping down in the midst of mounting player unrest.

Limerick GAA today confirmed that Lee is their preferred candidate.

“The Football Appointment Group wish to bring forward Jimmy Lee for ratification as the new Limerick senior football manager,” a county board statement confirmed.

“Jimmy has vast experience with his club of Newcastle West, winning two county senior championships and leading them to a Munster senior club championship final last season. Jimmy was also involved in the Limerick senior football management team under Billy Lee.

“Details of the backroom team will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Billy Lee’s six-year reign ended last year, the long-serving boss leading the Shannonsiders to promotion from Division 3 and a Munster final appearance in his swansong season.

However, his brother will inherit a team that finds itself back in Division 3 following demotion last spring. Under Fitzgerald, they fell at the Munster semi-final fence to Clare and then exited the Tailteann Cup to Laois at the quarter-final stage, having previously topped their group.