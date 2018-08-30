Jim McGuinness has ruled himself out of the running for the Mayo managerial vacancy.

Jim McGuinness has ruled himself out of the running for the Mayo managerial vacancy.

Jim McGuinness out of the running for Mayo vacancy and James Horan thinks it might not be the right time for him to return

Speaking at Off The Ball's All-Ireland preview at Croke Park this evening, the 2012 All-Ireland winning manager ruled himself out of the running to replace Stephen Rochford and said his next role would be in soccer.

“I’m ready to take a managerial position [in soccer] [...] The most important thing is not about getting a club, it’s about getting the right club," McGuinness said.

McGuinness delivered Sam Maguire for his native Donegal six years ago but his focus has switched to soccer since he left his post with the Tír Chonnail men.

Having acted as an assistant to Ronny Deila at Celtic, McGuinness made the move to the Far East but left Chinese club Beijing Sinobo Guoan in January in search of a job in Europe.

Former Mayo boss James Horan, speaking at the same event, has not ruled out a second stint with his native county as they continue their quest for a first All-Ireland since 1951 but believes it may not be the right time for him to return.

"I genuinely haven't really thought of it," he said.

"I'm a Mayo man that absolutely loves Mayo football and I really love coaching guys that are ambitious for teams to do well, so that's what I love doing.

"At some stage, of course I'd love to get involved again but is it the time right for me? for the county board? I don't know if it is. There's so much stuff there.

"At the moment, I would say for me personally, no. I've so much going on at the moment."

Online Editors