Jim McGuinness looks set for second stint in Donegal

All-Ireland winning manager now top target to make a sensational return

Jim McGuinness could be set for a sensational return to the Donegal hot seat with Tír Chonaill chiefs aiming big in an attempt to lift the gloom in the county.

McGuinness, who famously led Donegal to All-Ireland SFC success in 2012, is believed to be the top target to fill the vacant hot seat in what would be an extraordinary second coming for the Glenties clubman.

While nine candidates are understood to have expressed interest in the post, Donegal officials are keen to bring McGuinness back to a position where he enjoyed such remarkable success from 2011 to 2014.

Donegal had a disastrous season with Paddy Carr leaving the manager’s position just five months into the job as they lost their Division 1 status before Aidan O’Rourke took over for the remainder of the year.

McGuinness made it clear earlier this year that he had offered to get involved in some capacity with Donegal for the 2023 season before revealing that he was unexpectedly frozen out.

“I said I was available to do something with the team or help with the team. Rory (Kavanagh) and Karl (Lacey) were considering that situation, I was going to go along with them,” McGuinness said in March.

“Then when the Rory thing didn’t work out, they never came back to me. We never had another conversation. I had said to them I was happy and available. The door was closed in many respects on me.”

McGuinness, who had a coaching role with the Down footballers this year, had been focusing his attention on soccer in recent years with the former Derry City U-19s coach heavily linked with the top job at Finn Harps job last November.

That never materialised but Donegal officials, who have been tight-lipped during the appointment process, are said to be keen to get him back as manager.

