Tuesday 7 January 2020

Jim Gavin to be honoured with Freedom of the City next week after leading Dublin to famous five-in-a-row

Jim Gavin stepped down as Dublin manager after seven seasons in charge, leading Dublin to six All-Ireland SFC titles and the famous five-in-a-row last September. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Ian Begley

Former Dublin manager Jim Gavin will be honoured with the Freedom of the City next week for leading the Boys in Blue to an All-Ireland five-in-a-row.

Dublin Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe revealed that the 48-year-old GAA boss will receive the illustrious title on Saturday, January 18 in the Round Room of The Mansion House.

The ceremony is expected to be a monumental affair with members of the Dublin panel expected to be in attendance to show their support.

The award of the Freedom of the City of Dublin acknowledges the contribution of recipients to the life of Ireland’s capital city. It also bestows honour on important visitors to Dublin.

Jim Gavin will join an illustrious list of Freemen and Freewomen including former US presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa and former Dublin Football Manager Kevin Heffernan.

Legendary Dublin manager Kevin Heffernan

Fr Joseph Mallin SJ was the last person to be conferred with the Freedom of the City in 2016.

Former Lord Mayor Cllr Nial Ring told Independent.ie that he can’t think of anyone more deserving of the honour than Mr Gavin.

"I always said that if the Dubs won the All-Ireland five times in a row then Jim should get the freedom of the city," he said.

"I can’t think of anyone more deserving because what he’s done for Dublin is both unique and extremely special. I’ll of course be at the Mansion House to cheer him on."

Amongst the ancient privileges afforded to a Freeman or Freewoman is the right to bring goods into Dublin through the city gates, without paying customs duties; the right to pasture sheep on common ground within the city boundaries; and the right to vote in municipal and parliamentary elections.

Dublin Lord Major Paul McAuliffe said earlier this year that Gavin was both "reluctant and honoured" with the nomination as he wanted to share the title with the entire team.

"I know Jim is a modest man and even after all he’s given, I’m asking him to take one for the team," he said at the time.

Online Editors

