Saturday 31 August 2019

Jim Gavin names unchanged team for All-Ireland final as Dublin chase history

The Dublin squad before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
John Brennan

Dublin have named an unchanged team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Football Final against Kerry at Croke Park. The fifteen players who started against Mayo in the semi-final again get the call as Dublin attempt to go where no hurling or football team has gone before and win a fifth All-Ireland in a row.

It means no starting place for either Cian O’Sullivan and Philly McMahon, and no substitutes have been released meaning we still don’t know if Diarmuid Connolly and Bernard Brogan have earned a place on the bench.

Of course, experience tells us we will have to wait until the team actually takes their places for the throw-in to see the team that will start the match.

But the fact that Jim Gavin has put out an unchanged side from the Mayo match would indicate that these may well be the fifteen footballers he sends out to chase history in Croke Park.

Ditto with Kerry, whose announced team does not include any of Shane Enright, James O’Donoughue and Tommy Walsh.

Dublin Team v Kerry

Stephen Cluxton; David Byrne, Jonny Cooper, Michael Fitzsimons; Jack McCaffrey, James McCarthy, John Small; Brian Fenton, Michael  Darragh Macauley; Niall Scully, Con O’Callaghan, Brian Howard; Paul Mannion, Dean Rock, Ciaran Kilkenny.

Online Editors

