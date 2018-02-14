Jim Gavin in stand-off with RTÉ over DVD dispute

RTÉ have been refused interviews with Dublin manager Jim Gavin over consecutive Allianz League weekends as a new stand-off between the national broadcaster and the All-Ireland football champions opened up.

RTÉ have been refused interviews with Dublin manager Jim Gavin over consecutive Allianz League weekends as a new stand-off between the national broadcaster and the All-Ireland football champions opened up.

It's believed that the provision of DVD recordings of recent Dublin games for analysis purposes is at the heart of the current impasse.

RTÉ's highlights package, which goes out on Sunday nights, featured coverage of Dublin's visit to Tyrone on the weekend before last and their third round Croke Park fixture against Donegal last Saturday and the absence of interviews with Gavin after both games was noticeable. Donegal manager Declan Bonner was interviewed by RTÉ for the highlights package while Gavin himself was interviewed by eir, who broadcast the game live last Saturday night.

On the previous weekend, RTÉ had no interviews with either manager as Tyrone's Mickey Harte has not co-operated with the station since 2011. RTÉ Radio has not been granted interviews over the last two weekends either.

Dublin had previously declined to give RTÉ interviews after last year's 31-point win over Westmeath in the Leinster semi-final. On that occcasion, Gavin outlined that the position was taken because of the 'Sunday Game' analysis of the incident involving Diarmuid Connolly and linesman Ciarán Branagan in their quarter-final win over Carlow in Portlaoise, for which the Dublin player picked up a three-month ban.

Gavin believed that Connolly's "good name had been attacked" with pundit Pat Spillane coming in for criticism for reading out what the Dublin boss claimed was a "pre-determined statement."

Irish Independent