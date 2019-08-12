Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has no worries about the fitness of star forward Con O'Callaghan for the All-Ireland Final against Kerry on Sunday, September 1

Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has no worries about the fitness of star forward Con O'Callaghan for the All-Ireland Final against Kerry on Sunday, September 1

Jim Gavin has no concerns over fitness of Con O'Callaghan for All Ireland final against Kerry

O'Callaghan left the semi-final against Mayo last Saturday night a few minutes before the end of the game, having taken a knock.

"Con just got a bang in the tummy, he'll be fine for the Final," said Gavin before his team had a Meet and Greet with their supporters at Parnell Park this evening.

"We a few bruises and stuff, yes," added Gavin. "Of course you would after a hugely physical game against a top team like Mayo. Yet nothing out of the ordinary, it seems we can start our preparations for the Final with a clean bill of health."

Gavin is preparing a Dublin team for an All-Ireland Final for the eighth time, twice as Under-21 supremo - and now a sixth time at senior level.

"It's for others to talk about all that," said Gavin as he parried the query about his victories. "Maybe when I'm finished with management I'll look back at stuff like that. For now it is about Kerry on Sunday fortnight."

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors