Jim Gavin dedicates Signify Sports Manager of the Year 2019 award to Dublin players

Former Dublin manager Jim Gavin has been announced as the Signify Sports Manager of the Year for 2019.

In collecting the award, Gavin - who brought the Dubs to a historic five-in-a-row of All-Irelands - dedicated the award to the Dublin senior football squad.

"This award really is for the players. They held strong during the replay match to deliver a result to make me and the fans proud," he said.

"An amazing year for the team, all topped by the Signify Sports Manager of the Year 2019 trophy!"

Dermot Deely, managing director at Signify Ireland said: “It is a massive honour for me to be able to present Jim Gavin with the Signify Sports Manager of the Year Award.

"What Jim has achieved this year is nothing short of outstanding, and he has topped a list of worthy contemporaries."

In what was another stellar year for Irish sport, the judging panel - consisting of eminent representatives of Ireland’s leading sports media - had a difficult decision with regards to selecting a winner.

Nominees for the award included Tipperary hurling boss Liam Sheedy, Wexford hurling boss Davy Fitzgerald, horse racing trainer Gordon Elliott and Dundalk FC manager Vinny Perth.

In the end, it was the success of Jim Gavin in guiding his team to take the Sam Maguire Cup for a record fifth time in a row that won out of over the eleven other monthly winners.

