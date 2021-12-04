Jerome Johnston the star man as Kilcoo too strong for Ramor United in Ulster

Ado Cole of Ramor United in action against Anthony Morgan of Kilcoo during the AIB Ulster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kilcoo showed their class and experience in equal measure as they easily booked their place in the Ulster Club SFC semi-finals.

The winners were spring-heeled throughout with their success in bagging 1-5 without reply in the final ten minutes of the third-quarter proving especially vital.

In Siberian-like conditions at Kingspan Breffni, the Down champions were scarcely troubled although a goal (6) from Ramor’s best player, Sean McEvoy, briefly left them in arrears.

The Downmen slowly went up through the gears with their superior running-off-the-ball, excellent division of labour up front and vision in possession positively luminous under the floodlights.

Ramor proved to have a soft centre early on with Kilcoo’s direct and powerful running from the middle third of the field consistently setting off the alarm bells in the hosts’ rearguard.

All three of Kilcoo’s opening points were engineered in front of goal as was Jerome Johnston’s classy major (10), which gave the defending champions a lead (1-3 to 1-1) they never looked like relinquishing thereafter.

Ramor needed a lift but in their first attack in 10 minutes Laurence Caffrey’s shot was tipped clear by Kilcoo ‘keeper Kane after the ball dropped dangerously under the crossbar in the 16th minute.

Ramor attacked with intent in trying to reel in their opponents’ 1-6 to 1-2 interval lead and three unanswered points, including a fine Cathal Maguire effort, left the minimum between the teams by the 34th minute.

Kilcoo responded brilliantly to Ramor’s mini-comeback though and Cellum Doherty’s goal – after great foraging by Dylan Ward and Eugene Branagan – made it double scores, 2-10 to 1-5, fourteen minutes from time.

The black carding of Gareth Mannion in the 51st minute poured salt into Ramor’s by now gaping wound.

And the leaders raced to the finishing line with a goal (56) from man-of-the-match Jerome Johnston rendering Ramor’s three injury-time points mere consolation scores.

Ramor Utd scorers: S McEvoy (1-4, 2f); James Brady (0-2, 1f, 1 mark); C Maguire (0-1); P McNamee (0-1).

Kilcoo scorers: J Johnston (2-2); C Doherty (1-3); P Devlin (0-3, 3f); S Johnston (0-1); A Morgan (0-1); E Branagan (0-1); R McEvoy (0-1, f); D Ward (0-1).









Ramor Utd:

L Brady; D Bartley, B O’Connell, E Somerville; A O’Connell, Jack Brady, Mark Magee; L Caffrey, E Maguire; B Smith, S Cadden, C Maguire; James Brady, A Cole, S McEvoy.

Subs; G Mannion for C Maguire (42); K Maguire for L Caffrey (42); P McNamee for B Smith (49); J Bradley for S Cadden (53); L Lynch for A O’Connell (56).





Kilcoo:

N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy, A Branagan; M Rooney, A Morgan, E Branagan; D Ward, A Morgan; C Doherty, J Johnston, S Johnston; C Laverty, R Johnston, P Devlin.

Subs; A Branagan for A Morgan (51); T Fettes for R Johnston (51); C Rooney for A Branagan (56); M Hynes for M Rooney (56); J Clarke for J Johnston (58).





Ref: N Cullen (Fermanagh)